Purdy's dad Shawn details nerves during 49ers' comeback NFC title win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Most of the Levi’s Stadium crowd was anxious watching the 49ers earn their 34-31 NFC Championship Game win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, but one family likely was a little more nervous than the rest.

Shawn Purdy, Brock’s father, spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game and shared the state of his nerves after the win.

“I have none,” Shawn said with a laugh. “I am so full of joy right now, it’s not even funny. I got to pinch myself. I am so happy for Niner Nation man, the Faithful are unbelievable.”

Not only has it been a journey for Brock, coming back from tearing the UCL in his throwing elbow one year ago, but he helped engineer a comeback for the ages in an NFC title game where the 49ers trailed 24-7 at halftime.

The Iowa State product came out of the locker room at halftime and helped the 49ers score 27 unanswered points to take the lead and eventually earn a trip to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

“I’m so proud of him and the resilience,” Shawn said. “Just after what went on last year and how bad he felt for the guys. I knew he was going to do anything he could to take these guys back and to get in there and 2023 champions. It’s unbelievable.”

Brock competed 13 of his second-half 16 attempts for 174 yards, one touchdown and 132.8 passer rating. The Pro Bowl quarterback also gashed the Lions with his legs, scrambling three times for 52 yards, picking up first downs on each run.

“Such a display in the second half of the character of this football team,” Shawn said. “We just knew that if they all came together this is what could happen, and they did it, man. So proud of every guy on that field.”

Brock’s mother Carrie also was incredibly nervous during the game but the couple was calmed not only by the play of their son, but the entire group of fans surrounding them in the stands.

“It was loud,” Shawn said. “Even his brother [Chubba] who plays college football was like, ‘This is amazing.’ These people showed up. And everybody behind us, and around us stayed so positive the whole time. It was really special.”

The Purdy family now will prepare themselves for a trip to Las Vegas where the 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

