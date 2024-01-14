Purdy's brother commits to SJSU, setting up Bay Area union originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brock Purdy is no longer the only member of his family playing quarterback in the South Bay.

On Sunday, Purdy's younger brother Chubba announced via a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he is committing to to San Jose State University after entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Chubba Purdy's move to San Jose comes after two seasons at Florida State University from 2020-2021 before transferring to the University of Nebraska where he appeared in 12 games from 2022-2023.

The younger Purdy has appeared in 16 games during his collegiate career, completing 85 of 163 passing attempts for 846 yards, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

San Jose State wasn't the only Bay Area University interested in Chubba's services, as the newest Spartans quarterback revealed via a post on X that he had received an offer from the University of California, Berkeley.

Now in close proximity to his older brother, Chubba has the ultimate resource to lean on after Brock Purdy has taken the NFL by storm duing his first two seasons in the league.

After back-to-back seasons with seven wins, San Jose State will look to reach a bowl game for the third consecutive season by tapping into their own Purdy magic and creating a family powerhouse at the quarterback position in Santa Clara County.

