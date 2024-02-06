Purdy shares wise perspective on playing in first Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brock Purdy isn't blinded by the bright lights of Super Bowl LVIII.

The 49ers quarterback is known for his grounded, humble nature, and it's clear none of that has changed as Purdy prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs during his first Super Bowl appearance in just his second NFL season.

"I mean, the bottom line is life isn't about you -- that's what I believe, you know," Purdy told reporters Monday during Opening Night in Las Vegas. "[It's about] being a part of something bigger than yourself. You get wrapped up in getting all the glory and the fame and the status, I feel like that's a shallow life. And that can fade away pretty quickly.

"So for me, obviously we're playing in the Super Bowl and I'm very honored and thankful. I want to win a championship for this organization, but more than anything I'm trying to serve my guys on this team well, and love on them well, and the whole organization and everyone in my life. That's how I view it."

Purdy's quiet confidence since taking over under center for the 49ers has helped propel the team to new heights, with the 24-year-old at the helm of the NFL's most potent offense during the 2023 season. He often credits his faith for his outlook on life, and the young quarterback maintains the same calm composure in any situation -- whether that's on the field, facing unfair criticism, and, yes, even the Super Bowl.

The moment never is too big -- or too soul-crushing -- for Purdy, as he has dealt with everything the league can throw at a player since being selected No. 262 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. From injuries to historic franchise and NFL records, however, Purdy's demeanor remains anything but shallow.

As the 49ers look to hoist the organization's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy, they certainly have a wise leader in Purdy.

