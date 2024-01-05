Purdy shares wholesome reaction to first NFL Pro Bowl selection originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — The 2023 NFL season has been a campaign of firsts for 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Along with his record-breaking season, Purdy has received the first NFL Pro Bowl recognition of his young career.

"What an honor," Purdy said Thursday. "Very thankful for all who voted and all the support across the country. It's so cool. And for all my teammates too, for them to recognized, it's sweet. We've got a special team, a special unit of guys, but to be listed with them, what an honor. Very thankful for that."

Eight of Purdy's teammates received Pro Bowl honors along with the quarterback, including Trent Williams, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk and Christian McCaffrey on offense. On the other side of the ball, Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Fred Warner and Charvarius Ward also earned the honor.

Purdy received 451,864 fan votes, the most of any player in the NFL, which left the quarterback somewhat at a loss for words.

"Heard about that, it's crazy," Purdy said. "I don't really know what to say to that. It's just cool, this last year, how crazy it's been, and to see that and the support from everybody, watching, all of it, the whole story. The last year, it's been a blessing."

The starting quarterback will not be playing in the 49ers' regular-season finale on Sunday but has been preparing as if he would be under center. This might actually make Purdy's first full-season under center even more impressive.

While the 17th game of the season could have helped pad the Iowa State product's stats, the records he broke will need no asterisk, as he reached his single-season franchise record of 4,280 passing yards in the same amount of games as his predecessor Jeff Garcia, who recorded 4,278 passing yards in 2000.

Among Purdy's league-leading statistics are touchdown percentage (6.98%), yards per attempt (9.6), yards gained per completion (13.9) and quarterback rating (111.4).

While all of the accolades are an honor for Purdy, the goal is still playing deep into the postseason, with a trip to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas as the finale.



