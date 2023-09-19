Purdy lauds Shanahan's play-calling on TD-scoring two-minute drill originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers didn't get off to the best start against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but they showed some life in the final 105 seconds of the first half.

Los Angeles took a 17-10 lead over its division rivals late in the second quarter, but the lead didn't last very long. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan's mastermind came into play and quarterback Brock Purdy delivered, utilizing all of his offensive weapons to move the chains and score before the time ran out.

Purdy, who's in his second NFL season and first as a starter, is impressed by Shanahan's play-calling and how well it all timed out.

"I think when I first got here is the first time I got exposed to that in terms of how Kyle thinks about two-minute drives," Purdy told reporters after San Francisco's 20-23 win. "Obviously, you want to go and score and get points on the board, but there's times where you don't need to do it as fast so you don't give the other team the ball back to go do something as well.

"So, obviously we want to get first downs and move the chains, but [we want to] sort of get the clock rolling and then have an opportunity to score in the end. I feel like Kyle did a great job calling some plays early on in that drive and then it timed out great to score with no seconds left. it was good."

Brock Purdy on the 49ers' two-minute drill that closed out the first half 🔽 pic.twitter.com/7D9WjIiBMq — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 18, 2023

The drive began at the 49ers' own 25-yard line. Purdy got right to work with his offensive weapons, sparking a seven-play drive to the endzone, topped off by an impressive quarterback sneak to tie the game with no time remaining.

Shanahan is known for his impressive play-calling and crafty schemes, and Purdy is helping it all come to life one week, one game and one play at a time.

