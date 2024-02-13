Purdy impresses, draws Brees comp from Chiefs coach in Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers came up short in their heartbreaking 25-22 overtime loss to the Chiefs, but quarterback Brock Purdy left a strong impression on Kansas City's coaching staff with his valiant effort in San Francisco's defeat.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo offered lofty praise for Purdy, detailing to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer how the 24-year-old quarterback surprised him with his ability to beat the zone coverages that were a critical component of Kansas City's game plan.

"The zones, I just think their wideouts and quarterback are so good at their timing routes, and Brock Purdy is really good," Spagnuolo told Breer. "He knew when we were in certain things, and he found seams."

The praise for the 49ers quarterback didn't stop there, however. Breer revealed on a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a Chiefs coach told him that they see Drew Brees qualities in Purdy.

One @49ers thing I took from reporting this last night—some may question Brock Purdy, but Steve Spagnuolo and the @Chiefs defensive staff doesn't. They were blown away by how he ripped apart their zone looks. One of the coaches told me he sees Drew Brees qualities in Purdy. https://t.co/rNRHiKud3F — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 12, 2024

Purdy stood tall against the exotic pressures that have become synonymous with Spagnuolo's decorated career as a defensive coordinator. When the Chiefs blitzed him in Super Bowl LVIII, he completed 12 of his 18 pass attempts for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Purdy finished the day completing 23 of 38 pass attempts for 255 yards and a touchdown. The 24-year-old quarterback led the 49ers' offense on scoring drives on their final three possessions of the game, but it wasn't enough to deliver a victory as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs handed San Francisco its second Super Bowl loss in four seasons.

