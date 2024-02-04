Purdy finds game-manager label ‘funny,' hopes to one day earn respect originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brock Purdy does not concern himself with any outside noise, but does find one critique frequently lofted his way rather amusing.

The 49ers' second-year quarterback has been labeled a "game-manager" throughout his MVP-caliber 2023 NFL campaign, despite putting together a season-and-a-half's worth of film dating back to his rookie 2022 season that might prove otherwise.

Purdy joined ESPN's Michelle Beisner-Buck for an interview on "NFL Countdown" this week, where he was asked how he feels about the potentially unfair label.

"I think it's sort of funny, just because we're winning," Purdy told Beisner-Buck. "I think over time I might get some respect, but more than anything it hasn't been about proving people wrong or any of that, it's just been about proving myself right.

"Over time I've told myself I'm good enough and worthy enough to be playing at this level, and over time I'll prove that to myself."

Purdy's sole focus this week is on the 49ers' Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. If he's able to help deliver the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy and potentially take home the Super Bowl MVP award, then maybe his critics will give him the respect he believes he deserves.

But until then, the outside chatter means nothing.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast