Purdy finds fan reaction to his 49ers game-day outfits hilarious originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brock Purdy has been one of the greatest NFL stories since he emerged as the 49ers starting quarterback last season.

The talks surrounding the 23-year-old have gone from just a feel-good story to NFL MVP consideration. While Purdy is analyzed and evaluated for his play on the football field, he's also been a trending topic for what he wears to games every Sunday.

"It's funny," Purdy said Tuesday on KNBR's "Murph & Markus." "Last year when I first started coming into games, I'm just wearing simple stuff. And I think I still sort of am. But all my buddies every Sunday are sending me screenshots and just roasting me [about] how simple I look or it looks like I'm going to class and school. I look young.

"I don't know, but I think it's funny. I'm not a flashy guy or anything. I'm just a normal, same old Brock from growing up. I like to be me and that's just who I am."

Purdy has taken his game to the next level this season, leading the NFL in several statistical categories and shattering 49ers and league records along the way. He currently leads the league in passer rating (116.9), completion percentage (70.2) and yards per pass attempt (9.9).

He has been compared to several greats such as 49ers legends and Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Steve Young, but he also has drawn a comparison to another NFL quarterback for reasons not related to football.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins took the NFL world by storm with his game-day fits, consistently flaunting his dad swag with apparel that fans described as him looking like he shops at Kohl's. Cousins joined in on the meme and has had fun embracing it, recently showing off his new "Kohl's Cash" chain on ESPN's ManningCast last week.

Purdy said he and his fiancé Jenna can relate to Kirk and Julie Cousins.

"[Jenna] helps me out now with some things and she does a great job of understanding who I am and keeping it simple, too," Purdy said. "She's not a flashy girl either. We're simple people and I think we can relate to the Cousins honestly a lot."

Even as the quarterback of the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a top candidate for the NFL's most prestigious award -- it's clear Purdy will remain true to himself on and off the gridiron.

Meanwhile, the Faithful will continue to enjoy his perfectly simple game day fits every week.

Purdy reporting for duty 🫡 pic.twitter.com/3y8lGq8FEF — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 19, 2023

Locked in 🔒 pic.twitter.com/It0fp0xkMf — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 12, 2023

Brock enjoys these arrival shots 😂 pic.twitter.com/8xaj7oTc9P — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 29, 2023

QB1 on site like .com 🫡 pic.twitter.com/VdlY4AmfLu — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 8, 2023

