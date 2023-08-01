Purdy downplays on-field incident from 49ers practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy passed one physical test on Monday, when a 49ers teammate went a little further than anyone would have liked.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell swatted the ball out of Purdy’s hand as the quarterback was getting ready to unleash a throw from the pocket during an 11-on-11 drill.

Purdy downplayed the incident during an interview Tuesday morning with Murph & Mac on KNBR.

“He just touched the ball out of my hand as I was going to throw it,” Purdy said. “It’s all good, though.

“I’m all good. I’m confident in my throwing.”

Purdy said the play underscored one inescapable reality as he returns to action after offseason surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

“You can’t think about the arm and dropping back and who’s going to touch it,” Purdy said. “You go through your reads, and if it happens, it happens. It’s part of football.”

The play was many on a day during the 49ers' first padded practice that resulted in back-and-forth and some skirmishes between the team's offensive and defensive players.

