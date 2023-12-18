Purdy details return from injury scare in 49ers' win vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

GLENDALE, Ariz. — With just over four minutes left in the first half of the 49ers' 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium, Brock Purdy gave everyone watching the game a scare.

Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck came across the pocket after Purdy had released the ball and whacked him across the facemask with his arm. For a few moments, Purdy lay on the field, stunned and not moving much.

“I’ve never had [a stinger] before,” Purdy said after the game. “So when I got hit, I probably could have popped up if someone grabbed my arm and pulled me up. This was my first time having it. Just based off of guys, my teammates, how they explain a stinger, that is definitely what I [was] feeling.”

Purdy eventually got up off the grass and headed to the blue injury tent to be examined by 49ers medical staff. Sam Darnold, who entered the game for Purdy, was only on the field for three plays before the Arizona native returned to the field.

“I just laid there for a sec, and sort of let it calm down,” Purdy said. “And then was able to get up and go to the tent, and then from there I got better. Literally, as time went on, it just started to go away. That was why I was able to go back in there mid-drive.”

Deebo Samuel had a front-row seat to Purdy while the quarterback was on the grass, so his worry did not last as long as it might have for fans viewing the game from the stands or at home.

“The feeling was a little different for me,” Samuel said. “He was down and I was standing over him and I was like, ‘Bro. What is wrong with you? What is going on?' He’s like, ‘I got a little stinger.’ So I was like, all right. I knew he was coming back in the game, so I wasn’t too much worried about it.”

While Purdy was down on the grass, much of the crowd at State Farm Stadium starting chanting his name -- “Pur-dy! Pur-dy! Pur-dy!” The Iowa State product acknowledged he heard the cheers, but was more worried about his health and getting back into the game.

"That was cool hearing the support from everybody,” Purdy said. "That was pretty cool."