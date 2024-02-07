Purdy details priceless advice from 49ers greats Montana, Young originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

With the 49ers set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, quarterback Brock Purdy has a chance to join San Francisco legends Joe Montana and Steve Young as the franchise's only signal-callers to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Those are some big aspirations for Purdy to reach in his first full season as the 49ers' starter -- and he's soaking in all he can from the two NFL greats in his quest to do so.

"Just briefly talking to Joe, it's been pretty simple in terms of [him saying], 'You've got a good team around you; Just obviously go through your reads and what [49ers coach] Kyle [Shanahan] is calling. Trust in Kyle,' " Purdy told reporters in Las Vegas on Tuesday. " 'You don't need to be this superstar or anything. You can go out and just do your job, do it well, and you've got a good team around you and you guys can win that way.'

"And then with Steve, we just talked about our mindsets, you know, in the NFL, with all the stuff going around on the outside, being able to sink back into what you believe and understand who you are, and what your purpose is. And then [Young] spoke to the team about when you have an opportunity like this, you've got to take it. You can't let it slide.

"There's a lot of players in the NFL that don't get opportunities to go to the Super Bowl and win, so he was like, 'You've got to do what you can as a team when you have this [opportunity] to take it.' "

Brock Purdy reveals the advice he has received from Joe Montana and Steve Young 👀 pic.twitter.com/KqPJaG7gQp — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 6, 2024

Purdy, despite his young career, has drawn comparisons to both Montana and Young thanks to his on-field savvy and penchant for winning. And throughout their own careers, the Hall of Fame quarterbacks have experienced the ebbs and flows of the NFL that Purdy has to deal with today.

The position is one that comes with plenty of scrutiny -- something Montana and Young know all too well, as the two were embroiled in a quarterback controversy of their own during their playing days. As Purdy deals with the national attention that comes with being under center for the 49ers, it's no surprise Montana and Young have words of wisdom to share.

And Montana, who had his own star-studded cast during his time in the Red and Gold, knows a thing or two about how Purdy can capitalize on his own talented roster.

Aside from their welcomed advice, Montana and Young are responsible for the franchise's five Super Bowl trophies -- and Purdy hopes to add a sixth.

"What they've done for this organization, the history, for me as a quarterback, there's obviously some big shoes to fill," Purdy said Tuesday. "I'm not going to compare myself to them or anything, but they've set the standard for winning in this organization. You look at the 49er logo, you think of success and Super Bowls because of those guys. ...

"When you're in their presence, you're in the presence of greatness. They got the job done, so it definitely makes you think, 'Let's step it up and live up to the standard that they set.' "

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast