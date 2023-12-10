How Purdy could join Montana in NFL record book vs. Seahawks

Brock Purdy might not care about records or awards, but he continues to break them and make history.

The 49ers quarterback has completed 70.2 percent of his passes this season for 3,185 yards, 23 touchdowns and a 116.1 passer rating -- currently leading the NFL in completion percentage and passer rating.

Purdy has six consecutive games with a completion percentage of 70 or higher, and he can become the fourth quarterback in league history with a completion percentage of 70 or higher in seven consecutive games in a season in Sunday's Week 14 divisional clash against the Seattle Seahawks.

The young signal-caller would join Sam Bradford (7), Drew Brees (7) and Pro Football Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Joe Montana (8).

Through 12 games, Purdy also leads the NFL in touchdown percentage (6.9), yards per attempt (9.6) and yards gained per completion (13.7).

Purdy has now registered four games this season with three or more touchdown passes and a passer rating of 140 or higher, which ties Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers for the most such games in a single season in NFL history.

Since taking over as starter in 2022, Purdy has a 14-3 record and has been breaking franchise and league records ever since while making a strong case for this season's NFL MVP award.

For now, though, the quarterback is just focused on winning games with San Francisco, and he hopes to continue that on Sunday.

