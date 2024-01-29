Advertisement

Purdy on becoming youngest 49ers' QB to advance to Super Bowl

NBC Sports Bay Area

Brock Purdy calls it an 'honor' to become youngest QB in San Francisco 49ers' history to advance to the Super Bowl after leading the team to a 17-point comeback to defeated the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

