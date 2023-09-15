Purdy brought ‘juice' to 49ers with electric first-down celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brock Purdy picked up a big first down with his legs in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Facing a third-and-11 near midfield, Purdy scrambled around trying to extend the play. He tucked the ball in, juked linebacker Cole Holcomb out of his shoes and gained 17 yards to move the chains.

The scramble was a big play -- the 49ers scored a touchdown later on that drive to put the game away -- but it was the celebration that caught his teammates' attention.

Purdy was all smiles after running for the first 😂



“Yeah, I think in the moment it's like, man, I'm going through my progressions," Purdy told reporters Thursday in Santa Clara. "I'm trying to hit my guys first and then I just felt like I saw green grass. To be able to split two defenders and get a first down at that point in the game, I'm just trying to bring some juice and energy to the guys. And I feel like they like seeing stuff like that.

"And it was real, you know, in the moment I was like, I'm going do this because I see my receivers doing it. So, had a little fun with it and you know, just trying to enjoy football.”

Purdy also went viral during his rookie campaign for high-stepping on a first-down run during the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks in January. That was during a scramble in the second quarter of his first career playoff game.

He's been bringing the "juice" since first stepping on the gridiron as the 49ers' top quarterback.

