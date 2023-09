Quarterback Brock Purdy was a little off his game on Sunday, but it still was good enough for a winning effort. Purdy saw an end to his streak of two or more touchdown passes to open a career. His string stops at six games, as he missed on some golden opportunities for big plays against the Rams’ defense.

Purdy can ‘get better' after lackluster Week 2 performance vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area