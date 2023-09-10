Purdy-Aiyuk opening-drive TD for 49ers lights up social media originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers wasted no time scoring their first touchdown of the 2023 NFL season in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

After forcing a Pittsburgh three-and-out, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and the offense marched down the field and took an early 6-0 lead on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk brings in the first 49ers’ touchdown of the season 🔥



pic.twitter.com/kcdUXYY8Se — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 10, 2023

Social media wasted no time celebrating and pointing out the move Aiyuk put on veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson in the end zone.

Aiyuk caught a body lol pic.twitter.com/R8EEMAk33S — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) September 10, 2023

Sunday's first TD is the Brandon Aiyuk show. pic.twitter.com/o3bXiYMHUL — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 10, 2023

BRANDON AIYUK TD pic.twitter.com/yXVPJXowHL — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) September 10, 2023

3 minutes into the 49ers season



Defense still being dawgs

CMC still special

Kittle already back to 2018 form

Purdy to BA connection already moving the needle



We winning the superbowl I’ve seen enough pic.twitter.com/8BksGziroI — JAY® (@JayLGK) September 10, 2023

Prior to Sunday's game, Peterson made waves for his comments about the 49ers' offense, where he predicted he would intercept Purdy at some point in the contest, to which Purdy simply responded with "We'll see."

That certainly was not the case on the opening drive of the game.

After one quarter of action, Purdy and the 49ers led Pittsburgh 10-0.