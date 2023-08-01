Purdy adorably compares proposal nerves to NFC Championship start originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brock Purdy called the most important play of his life this summer, but it wasn't on the football field.

The 49ers quarterback got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Jenna Brandt, courtesy of an epic waterfront proposal last month, and one would think he's used to such high-pressure situations.

But when KNBR's "Murph & Mac" show asked Purdy how the feeling compared to starting an NFC Championship Game, there was no debate.

"I think that was probably the peak of nerves in my life, right there," Purdy said Tuesday of his engagement. "The whole buildup throughout the day, I was like, 'Man, this is worse than playing in a game.' "

Congratulations Brock and Jenna! 💍❤️



[via brock.purdy13 on IG] pic.twitter.com/Azo6r9Q1oG — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 2, 2023

It's no surprise that Purdy, a notoriously studious quarterback, felt more at ease starting the biggest game of his NFL career than he did popping the question to Brandt. The lovebirds met at Iowa State five years ago, he said, and Brandt was his "rock" last season when he unexpectedly became the 49ers' starter and shot to stardom.

"Right when I got in and started playing everything, she was there for all the games, just obviously being a big support system in my life," Purdy said. "Off the field, being able to get my mind off football and do life. I can't wait to marry her and do life with her."

While Purdy's nerves weren't too bad before taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in the conference title game back in January, things didn't go as planned after he was knocked out of the contest with a torn UCL on the 49ers' first drive. But after undergoing surgery in March, the young signal-caller is back at practice in training camp with his sights set on a Week 1 start.

And, hopefully, Purdy can rock a Super Bowl ring along with his wedding band after he and Brandt say their vows next year.

