Purdy achieves another impressive milestone in 49ers' win over Giants

Brock Purdy again added to his ever-growing legend during the 49ers' 30-12 win over the New York Giants on Thursday night at Levi's Stadium.

The victory moved Purdy to 8-0 in his career during the regular season, which is the third-most consecutive wins by a quarterback to begin their NFL career since 1970. The only other quarterbacks with a longer streak are Ben Roethlisberger (15 consecutive wins) and Mike Tomczak (10 consecutive wins).

Among the quarterbacks Purdy was tied with entering Thursday night's matchup with the Giants was former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who began his career with seven consecutive wins, including five for San Francisco, to conclude the 2017 regular season.

Purdy finished Thursday's game with a passer rating of 111.3, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history with a passer rating of 90 or higher in each of his first eight career starts.

He also set a regular season career-high with 310 passing yards, surpassing his previous high of 284 passing yards in the 49ers' Week 17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

The night's highlight came when Purdy connected with Deebo Samuel for a 27-yard fourth-quarter touchdown, effectively landing the knockout punch by placing the ball on his receiver's back shoulder for a score that pushed the 49ers' lead to 18.

The 49ers offense continues to operate at a high level with Purdy at the helm, reaching the 30-point mark seven times in his eight career regular season starts.

Sitting at 3-0 to start the season, Purdy will look to extend his record when the 49ers host the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 4 clash at Levi's stadium.

