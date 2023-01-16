What do we make of Purdy, 49ers wild-card win vs. Seahawks? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what do we make of quarterback Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers wild-card win vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
The 49ers refuted the old adage that it’s hard to beat the same team three times in one season on Saturday, knocking off the Seahawks 41-23 after beating them twice in the regular season. Now the Eagles will try to do the same. The Giants visit Philadelphia on Sunday, after the Eagles won both regular-season [more]
With the Rams searching for ways to create cap space in 2023, these 4 players could be released
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke about being proud of his team after their loss to the Bengals in the Wild Card
Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won their playoff debuts while Jalen Hurts and the No. 1-seeded Phialdelphia Eagles had weekend off
ESPN believes Raiders will retain RB Josh Jacobs this offseason
Stock up, stock down following the #Bills' Wild-Card win vs. #Dolphins:
FOX 13 's Alyssa Charleston talks with Seahawks Tight End Noah Fant ahead of the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers
Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy wasn't afraid to tell it like it is after the Chargers' devastating playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.
The Giants won, letting officials off the hook for this egregious call.
Joey Bosa's first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty looked extremely familiar to New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Facing fourth-and-long with the season on the line, Kirk Cousins barely threw the ball past the line of scrimmage, earning the ire of Twitter.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
Here is information on the Chiefs’ Divisional Round postseason game.
Sean McDermott and the Bills were puzzled why officials think it was worth a replay review.
The head coaches had another quick one after Ravens vs. Bengals in the playoffs.
Brock Purdy's historic performance in the NFC Wild Card Game was reflected by the latest PFF grades.
We finally know C.J. Stroud's plans for the future. What do you think about the news? #GoBucks
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
As the Ravens prepare to face the Bengals on Sunday night, they’ll do it without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Saturday on Fox, a former NFL starting quarterback had some pointed words for Jackson. Mike Vick had this to say about Jackson’s reluctance to play with a PCL sprain in his knee: “It’s the playoffs, you’re [more]