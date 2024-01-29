Purdy, 49ers send social media into frenzy after NFC title game win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

For 30 minutes Sunday night, the 49ers looked like they were going to go out with a thud. But when they came out of the locker room for the second half of the NFC Championship Game, they were a completely different team.

Led by Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and a stout defense, the 49ers rallied for a thrilling 34-31 win over the Detroit Lions to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVIII and a rematch with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the classic game, everyone from former 49ers great Patrick Willis to Purdy detractors Ryan Clark and Amy Trask posted on social, with all offering congratulations to San Francisco on their second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons.

I told you the @49ers are the Heavy Weights aka of the NFC and eventually they showed it. #juggernauts #SuperBowl #LetsGo — Patrick Willis (@PatrickWillis52) January 29, 2024

Brock Purdy has not lost a playoff game he has started and finished! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 29, 2024

Wait…. Did Brock Purdy make clutch plays with his arm and legs to help his team in the NFC championship. Epic comeback? Wait I thought?!!!!! Game manager…… — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 29, 2024

Brock Purdy did his thing!! No hate at all. Dude put the squad on his back. Won’t hear nothing but good from me. Sometimes you just gotta show a mother effer!! pic.twitter.com/PtDNfX4kSo — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 29, 2024

Congratulations @brockpurdy13 - you have ice in your veins, a tremendous trait - you have laser focus, a tremendous trait - you got it done - after the last game I congratulated you and said that I expected the @49ers to be in the Super Bowl, and you are - congratulations again. https://t.co/bHSOjFBV3c — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) January 29, 2024

Mr. Irrelevant to Super Bowl starting QB in 2 years is crazy man…



Give that man Brock Purdy his flowers. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 29, 2024

Brock Purdy:



Down 7 in the divisional round in the pouring rain- No problem.



Down 17 in a conference championship game- No problem.



Hate Brock Purdy all you want- IT’S NO PROBLEM!!!#FTTB — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 29, 2024

WE GOING TO THE BOWL DOG — Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (@Dflann12) January 29, 2024

FINAL: you know what happened — Detroit Free Press (@freep) January 29, 2024

This man tore his UCL in the NFC Championship game last year, came back the next year and put up MVP numbers in the regular season, and led his team to the Super Bowl…



And people still gon say he’s not that good 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Phillip Dorsett II (@Dorsett_4) January 29, 2024

After earning the the No. 1 NFC seed with a 12-5 record and beating the Green Bay Packers and Lions in the playoffs, the 49ers will face the Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Purdy has a chance to complete one of the unlikeliest stories in NFL history if he can go from final pick in the draft to Super Bowl champion within two seasons.

If that happens, Purdy's critics won't have anything left to stand on.