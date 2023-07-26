How Purdy, 49ers QB rotation in training camp will work originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers will hold their first open training camp practice Wednesday but Brock Purdy will not throw until Day 2 on Thursday.

The second-year pro is recovering from surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament of his throwing elbow and will be on a pitch count, restricted from throwing three consecutive days. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday was the third day in a row of on-field work for Purdy, which means he will not participate Wednesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"The throwing plan is a little different," Shanahan said Tuesday. "We're never going to have him go three days in a row. Today, he threw just with his schedule from the weekend, so tomorrow he won’t practice."

The rotation of the three renaming quarterbacks -- Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen -- will continue much like it did during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp in June.

"The other guys will do the same thing as OTAs," Shanahan said. "They’ll both go with the ones. And then Brock will have practices two and three to go, then he’ll take the next one off.”

In June, both Lance and Darnold spent time with the "ones," although many of the 49ers' starting players sat out of on-field drills. Allen was under center for the remainder of the plays, getting time in with several of the rookies.

Advertisement

"Hope you guys allow me to change my mind if we do it differently," Shanahan joked, "But we'll make sure it's even for them, whether we split it up that one day, or we give one one practice and the guy the next one that Brock’s not there."

The 49ers likely will keep all four quarterbacks on the roster until cuts need to be made as the 2023 NFL season approaches. Expect a lively competition for Purdy’s backup San Francisco usually only keeps two quarterbacks on the final 53-man roster.

A remaining play-caller could move to the 49ers practice squad through the season (four players can be protected from being signed by other teams each week). But with this current quarterback abundance, expect to see some interesting player maneuvering when rosters must be reduced.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast