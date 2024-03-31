Purdue's Zach Edey takes dig at Rick Barnes, says he was 'looked over' in high school

Purdue basketball is understandably riding high following the team's Elite Eight victory over 2 seed Tennessee on Sunday.

The 1 seed Boilermakers not only reached their first Final Four since 1980, but also did so a season after becoming just the second 1 seed in March Madness history to lose to a 16 seed in the first round, when they fell to Fairleigh Dickinson in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Purdue coach Matt Painter said his team "had to sit in it" immediately following the 72-66 win over the Vols.

His star player, Zach Edey, was a little more pointed in his emotions:

"They thought they knew what we had in our hearts," Edey told CBS's Evan Washburn after the game. "I'll promise you they didn't. We're f---ing winners. This is what we do."

Edey is understandably justified in his emotions, considering the derision Purdue got over the offseason and, indeed, throughout much of the 2023-24 college basketball season, even leading into the 2024 NCAA Tournament. So much so, in fact, that he took a slight dig at Tennessee coach Rick Barnes in postgame media availability.

Edey, who had 40 points and 16 rebounds vs. the Vols, was asked what it meant to help Painter reach his first Final Four at Purdue. While expressing gratitude for his coach, he also claimed to be "looked over" by others throughout college basketball, including Barnes at Tennessee:

“There are so many coaches that looked over me… At Tennessee, Rick Barnes is a great coach… but looked over me”



"It's amazing. I get to pay him (Painter) back," Edey said. "There were so many coaches that looked over me. You could name a program and I could name a coach that looked over me. Tennessee, Rick Barnes is a great coach, but he was in a bunch of our practices, looked over me.

"It's kind of been the story of my life. People have doubted me, people have looked past me. Can't do that anymore."

According to his 247Sports recruiting profile, Edey had only three offers coming out of high school in 2020: Purdue, Baylor and Western Kentucky.

Painter later expounded on his recruiting philosophy during media availability:

"Mark Sears (at Alabama) didn't start at Ohio his freshman year. He was behind an NBA player in Jason Preston. But still he didn't start his freshman year there. And now look at him," Painter said. "So there's great players everywhere. So I want to get Mark Sears out of high school. Right? Because he had mid-major offers.

"And Steve Lutz, who's the head coach at Western Kentucky, he's the one who recruited Zach Edey. ... I always talk about it, I think I talked about it the other day, but I think it's a big fallacy in recruiting, because everybody wants to play shortstop, but if Cal Ripken's there, he's probably not going to get moved. And so guys just don't grasp — they want roles. But I want players that just want to win."

Edey certainly is that, as Tennessee — and Barnes — are both aware.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue's Zach Edey takes dig at Rick Barnes, says he was 'looked over' in high school