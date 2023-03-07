Purdue's Zach Edey is AP Big Ten player of year; Painter, Collins honored

Edey is AP Big Ten player of year; Painter, Collins honored originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Purdue's Zach Edey is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference and the Boilermakers' Matt Painter and Northwestern's Chris Collins split coach of the year honors.

Edey received all but one vote for player of the year in balloting by 14 journalists who cover the conference. Maryland's Jahmir Young beat out Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino for newcomer of the year.

Edey and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis were unanimous selections to the AP All-Big Ten first team.

The 7-foot-4, 305-pound Edey led the Boilermakers to their first outright Big Ten regular-season championship since 2017. He goes into the conference tournament averaging 21.9 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game and is on track to become the first player since Navy's David Robinson in 1985-86 to have at least 750 points, 450 rebounds and 50 blocked shots in a season.

Edey's nine games of 25 points and 10 rebounds are the most for a major-college player since 2006-07, and he's on pace to become the first Big Ten player in over 50 years to average 22 points and 13 rebounds per game in a season.

Jackson-Davis averages 20.5 points 11 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game and joins Edey as the only high-major players to average at least 20, 11 and 2. Jackson-Davis is on the first team for the second time in three years. He was on the second team last season.

Joining Edey and Jackson-Davis on the first team are Northwestern's Boo Buie, Penn State's Jalen Pickett and Iowa's Kris Murray.

Young, in his first season at Maryland after playing his first three at Charlotte, leads the Terrapins with 16.3 points per game. He has nine games with at least 20 points, including 30 in a win over Ohio State, and his 37 steals lead the team.

Painter has won at least 25 games in 11 of his 18 seasons at Purdue, which is in contention for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers were the favorites in the preseason media poll, and they spent all but three days of the conference season tied or in sole possession of first place.

Collins shares coach of the year after leading Northwestern to a tie for second place after being picked 13th. With Buie running the point, the Wildcats (21-10, 12-8) have their first overall and conference winning records since Collins' 2016-17 team won a game in the NCAA Tournament.

FIRST TEAM

Guard -- Boo Buie, Northwestern, Sr., 6-2, 180, Albany, New York.

Guard -- Jalen Pickett, Penn State, Sr., 6-4, 209, Rochester, New York.

u-Forward -- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Sr., 6-9, 245, Greenwood, Indiana.

Forward -- Kris Murray, Iowa, Jr., 6-8, 220, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

u-Center -- Zach Edey, Purdue, Jr., 7-4, 305, Toronto.

--“u” denotes unanimous selection.

SECOND TEAM

Guard -- Jahmir Young, Maryland, Gr., 6-1, 185, Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Guard -- Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana, Fr., 6-6, 213, Pittsburgh.

Guard -- Terrence Shannon, Illinois, Sr., 6-6, 225, Chicago.

Center -- Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers, Jr., 6-11, 240, Benin City, Nigeria.

Center -- Hunter Dickinson, Michigan, Jr., 7-1, 260, Alexandria, Virginia.

Coach of the year (tie) -- Matt Painter, Purdue, and Chris Collins, Northwestern.

Player of the year -- Zach Edey, Purdue.

Newcomer of the year -- Jahmir Young, Maryland.

AP All-Big Ten Voting Panel: Nick Bahe, Fox Sports; Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News, Fox Sports; Dave Eanet, WGN Radio, Chicago; Brian Fonseca, New Jersey Advance Media; Marcus Fuller, Minneapolis Star Tribune; Adam Jardy, Columbus Dispatch; Stephen Jones, Penn State Sports Network; Andrew Kahn, MLive.com (Ann Arbor, Mich.); Ryan McFadden, Baltimore Sun; Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star; Jim Polzin, Madison.com (Madison, Wis.); Scott Richey, Champaign (Ill.) News-Gazette; Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne (Ind.) Journal Gazette; Kennington Lloyd Smith III, Des Moines (Iowa) Register.