Purdue's sidelines now look like railroad tracks (Photo)
The sidelines at Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium may be the most unique in college football.
The Boilermakers showed off the new look of the sidelines Wednesday. Yes, those are train tracks.
Since the cat is now out of the bag, here is the new @BoilerFootball border we’ve been working on. Choo Choo! Come see the finished product on 8/30 #BoilerUp @PurdueSports @LifeAtPurdue @RossAdeStadium @rossadebrigade @ReamerClub pic.twitter.com/tAh0GT5meB
— Purdue Sports Turf (@PUSportsTurf) August 28, 2018
That looks pretty cool. Hopefully it doesn’t create any optical illusions for replay reviews involving plays along the sideline.
Purdue opens the season Thursday night when it hosts Northwestern. It’s the first Power Five conference game of 2018. Football season is getting so close.
