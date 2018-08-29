Purdue's sidelines now look like railroad tracks (Photo)

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – SEPTEMBER 23: Purdue Boilermakers fans celebrate in the second quarter of a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 23, 2017 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The sidelines at Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium may be the most unique in college football.

The Boilermakers showed off the new look of the sidelines Wednesday. Yes, those are train tracks.





That looks pretty cool. Hopefully it doesn’t create any optical illusions for replay reviews involving plays along the sideline.

Purdue opens the season Thursday night when it hosts Northwestern. It’s the first Power Five conference game of 2018. Football season is getting so close.

