Purdue's Matt Painter on Kanon Catchings' exit: 'I can't anoint a role to somebody out of thin air.'

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Purdue basketball lost Kanon Catchings, the highest-ranked prospect on its incoming freshman class, when the Brownsburg native asked to be released from his letter of intent earlier this month.

Such a development could be a major distraction for any program, even the two-time defending Big Ten champion and last season's national runner-up. Purdue coach Matt Painter, though, said he took the departure in stride. Regardless of the juncture, the fit must be right for both program and player.

"If something happened, it would be one thing — but nothing happened," Painter said Thursday after a summer practice. "It's just one of those deals where he was concerned about his role and just wanted out of his letter — and then kind of went back the next day and said everything was good.

DOYEL: Kanon Catchings leaving Purdue was best for him — and for Boilers

"It just was like, this is probably better than we can kind of part ways if you're questioning things before things start."

Catchings committed to Purdue as a sophomore at Brownsburg. He spent his senior season with Overtime Elite in Georgia. The program announced June 6 it had granted his request for a release. The 6-8 small forward, a four-star top-40 prospect, is considered by some a fast-track NBA player.

Catchings announced his commitment to BYU last Monday. His mother, Tauja, told IndyStar her son was "looking for a program that can support his timeline" relative to the NBA. BYU coach Kevin Young most recently served as associate head coach of the Phoenix Suns. Tim Fanning, Catchings' coach with Overtime Elite last season, also is now a BYU assistant.

If that timeline involved the guarantee of a big 2024-25 role in which to showcase his talents, Painter was not inclined to change a long-standing practice of letting those situations play out organically.

"I think every freshman that comes in has those uncertain thoughts," Painter said. "But you know, you compete and earn your way into a role. I can't anoint a role to somebody out of thin air. You walk in, you compete.

"Zach Edey didn't have a role. Fletcher Loyer didn't have a role. They came in here and they earned what they got. And that's the way it is."

The other five members of Purdue's incoming class enrolled as scheduled. Daniel Jacobsen, Raleigh Burress, CJ Cox and Jack Benter practiced on Cardinal Court on Thursday. Gicarri Harris is in Tucson, Ariz., this week trying out for Team Mexico.

Painter went so far as to call Catchings' late separation "no big deal" — a comment on the necessity to prioritize culture and process and not a denigration of the player's talent.

Purdue has embarked on an offseason endeavor to replace the star power or important role player contributions of Edey, Mason Gillis and Ethan Morton. With any chance Catchings' expectations could turn into a distraction, another destination made sense for all parties.

"More than anything, it's just the happiness of your players and the happiness of your team," Painter said. "It's competition and it's difficult. But if right away you sense you're starting off on the wrong foot and somebody wants out of their letter, it's probably best to go separate ways. We wish him good luck and hope everything works out for him."

Follow IndyStar Purdue Insider Nathan Baird on X at @nwbaird.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball's Matt Painter on Kanon Catchings' departure