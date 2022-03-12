Purdue's Brandon Newman hadn't scored since Jan. 17. He's on fire in Big Ten tournament.

The Purdue Boilermakers are looking for its first Big Ten tournament championship since 2009. In a quarterfinal matchup, against Penn State, that many thought would be light work for the Boilers, has so far been a hard-fought battle.

When a shooter was needed, Purdue sophomore Brandon Newman answered the call. The Valparaiso High School alum hadn't scored since Jan. 17, when the Boilermakers defeated Illinois in double overtime.

On Friday night, he scored seven points in the first half of play, shooting 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. And was up to 11 points in eight minutes off the bench midway through the second half.

Big Ten Tournament Live: Purdue basketball vs. Penn State: Can Boilers regain momentum in Big Ten tournament?

More on Newman: Positive approach keeps Purdue basketball's Brandon Newman engaged

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter on Newman

"Bad coaching, I should have played him more," Matt Painter to BTN at halftime re: Brandon Newman. https://t.co/gC5sAcX9HR — Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) March 12, 2022

Brandon Newman last month: “That’s when you get to find out who you really are when things don’t go your way. It’s shown a lot. My character has shown this past month or so. Just who I am as a person and I stick to what I know – staying in the gym and continuing to get better." — Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) March 12, 2022

Hard to get over the fact Newman got a chance, and he said, nah, I'm gonna make this a MOMENT. 7 points on 3 of 3 shooting in his first run in over a month. — Casey Bartley (@CaseyBartleyhr) March 12, 2022

Did @JonRothstein hold on to that Brandon Newman stock he bought in 2020? pic.twitter.com/cPES6dIue4 — Jack Carney (@jackwcarney) March 12, 2022

Highlights from Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game

1/17: Last time Brandon Newman scored.



2/10: Last time Brandon Newman played.



The @BoilerBall G erupted for 7 quick points off the bench in the first half tonight. 🙌#B1Gtourney x @ballislife_219 pic.twitter.com/tapYI0oeQA — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) March 12, 2022

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Big Ten Tournament 2022: Brandon Newman shines for Purdue basketball