Purdue’s Zach Edey headlines list of players to withdraw from NBA Draft

The winner of the 2023 John R. Wooden Award and the Naismith College Player of the Year Award is headed back for another year in the college ranks. And it’s the right move.

Zach Edey headlines the list of 181 players who withdrew their names from the NBA Draft, and he is headed back to Purdue for another season. He confirmed it on Twitter in his own way.

Edey averaged 22.3 points a game on 60.7% shooting and 12.9 rebounds a game last season for the Boilermakers, and his measurements at the NBA Draft Combine were hard to ignore — 7-3¼ barefoot, with a 7-10½ wingspan. However, his lack of elite athleticism, questions about his ability to defend in space, and an old-school, near-the-basket game are not natural fits with where the NBA is trending. He was expected to get picked in the back half of the second round (meaning no guaranteed contract), if at all.

With that, he made the right decision to return to college. If the Toronto native can arrange a new student visa that allows him to better capitalize on NIL money, a return to Purdue is likely the right financial decision as well.

Here are some of the biggest names among the 181 who withdrew from the NBA Draft (via Jonathan Givony of ESPN), with all projected to go after No. 40 or later:

Trey Alexander (Creighton)

Reece Beekman (Virginia)

Adem Bona (UCLA)

Jalen Bridges (Baylor)

Tristan da Silva (Colorado)

Zach Edey (Purdue)

Coleman Hawkins (Illinois)

DaRon Holmes (Dayton)

Josiah-Jordan James (Tennessee)

Dillon Jones (Weber State)

Judah Mintz (Syracuse)

Dillon Mitchell (Texas)

Terrence Shannon (Illinois)

The NBA Draft takes place on June 22.

