Advertisement

Purdue WR TJ Sheffield commits to Michigan State football

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Michigan State has added the second transfer of the day, adding another pass catcher into the fold. The Spartans have received a commitment from Purdue transfer wide receiver TJ Sheffield. He will come to East Lansing with one year of eligibility remaining.

Sheffield is a 5-foot-11, 185 pound quick twitch wide receiver that will fill a need in Jonathan Smith’s offense that the Spartans offense doesn’t currently have.

In his Purdue career, Sheffield recorded 118 catches for 1,209 yards and 11 touchdowns. A huge add for the Michigan State receivers room.

Sheffield joins Aiden Chiles and Jack Velling in MSU’s 2024 transfer recruiting class.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire