Purdue WR TJ Sheffield commits to Michigan State football

Michigan State has added the second transfer of the day, adding another pass catcher into the fold. The Spartans have received a commitment from Purdue transfer wide receiver TJ Sheffield. He will come to East Lansing with one year of eligibility remaining.

Sheffield is a 5-foot-11, 185 pound quick twitch wide receiver that will fill a need in Jonathan Smith’s offense that the Spartans offense doesn’t currently have.

In his Purdue career, Sheffield recorded 118 catches for 1,209 yards and 11 touchdowns. A huge add for the Michigan State receivers room.

Sheffield joins Aiden Chiles and Jack Velling in MSU’s 2024 transfer recruiting class.

