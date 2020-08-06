Purdue WR Rondale Moore won't play in 2020 to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore won’t play for the team in 2020.

Moore announced on Twitter that he would be skipping the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moore has been a dynamic playmaker for the Boilermakers when healthy.

“My goals during my college experience were to earn a degree and prepare for a possible opportunity in the NFL,” Moore wrote. With the help of tremendous academic support and a remarkable group of professors, I am on track to complete my degree in 2.5 years this December. Additionally, a great coaching staff, phenomenal teammates, excellent athletic trainers and an unbelievable strength and conditioning support team has put me in a position to realize my dreams.”

Moore had over 1,400 total yards in 2018

Moore, set to be a junior in 2020, played in just four games in 2019 because of injuries. He was fantastic as a freshman with 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 scores to go along with 21 rushes for 213 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

His ability was on full display in Purdue’s 49-20 win over Ohio State that season. Moore had 12 catches for 170 yards and two scores and had two carries for 24 yards.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Purdue fell from six wins in 2018 to four wins in 2019 and the team’s offensive output dropped by five points per game with Moore hobbled for much of the season.

Moore becomes the first major offensive college football star to opt out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Miami DE Greg Rousseau, Penn State LB Micah Parsons and Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley — all possible first-round picks — have also said they’re skipping the season to prepare for the draft.

Moore, a native of Louisville, signed with Purdue out of high school as coach Jeff Brohm is a former Louisville QB. He was a three-star recruit in the class of 2018. Because he had just one year of production, Moore’s draft status could be more dependent than most on his pre-draft workouts, though he should be chosen within the first three rounds.

