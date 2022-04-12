Purdue WR David Bell met with Colts GM Chris Ballard at local pro day

As the Indianapolis Colts hosted over 40 prospects at their local pro day Monday, former Purdue wide receiver David Bell was in attendance.

While Bell didn’t partake in the pro day drills, his presence allowed him the chance to meet face to face with Colts general manager Chris Ballard. Bell told the media that the two spoke for a few minutes on Monday.

Because Bell was already at the local pro day, the Colts didn’t have to officially log the meeting as a top-30 visit.

Purdue WR David Bell, a Warren Central grad, didn’t work out at the Colts pro day but met with Chris Ballard for a few minutes. Basically a free top-30 visit for them. He’d be stoked to play here. “It would mean a lot, being 20 minutes from the facility.” — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) April 11, 2022

Bell is an intriguing prospect for the Colts to consider in the upcoming draft. While he showed off secure hands, versatility and aggressiveness at the catch point, there are athletic concerns in terms of projecting a high ceiling.

Measuring in at 6-foot-1 and 212 pounds, Bell ran a 4.65 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. He followed that up with a 4.71 at Purdue’s pro day.

With Michael Pittman Jr. entrenched as the No. 1 receiver, the Colts need to find a complement. The ideal archetype would be a wide receiver who can take the top off the defense and give Matt Ryan a vertical threat option while Pittman Jr. works at all three levels of the field.

Bell is likely to play more of a possession receiver role, which gives him a high floor. However, that may cap his ceiling on just how productive he will be in the NFL.

Regardless, the Colts will have their eyes on several wide receiver prospects over the next two weeks and Bell is certainly one of them.

