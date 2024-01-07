Purdue women's basketball game canceled at Maryland. Caitlin Clark, Iowa up next

Purdue women's basketball was forced to cancel its game against Maryland caused by a leak in the roof at Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.

The news was first reported by the Associated Press.

Purdue (9-5, 2-1 Big Ten) was scheduled to tipoff against Maryland (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at 4:30 p.m. ET but water seeped onto the floor in warm ups leading up to the game.

Neither program has announced when the game will be rescheduled.

The Boilermakers shift their focus to preparing for Iowa No. 4 ranked Iowa (15-1, 4-0 Big Ten Conference) led by reigning National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark.

Tipoff at Mackey Arena is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m.

Iowa beat Purdue twice last season during Big Ten Conference play and the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Clark scored 24 points with six rebounds and five assists in the first matchup and shot 7 of 16 from the floor

Clark scored 22 points and shot 8 of 18 with eight rebounds and four assists to beat Purdue 69-58 in the Big Ten Conference second round.

