Purdue women's basketball continues postseason, accepts WNIT bid

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue women's basketball is going dancing, just not in the NCAA tournament.

The Boilermakers had their 2024 season extended after accepting an invitation to the 26th annual Women's National Invitational Tournament.

Purdue (13-18) joins Wisconsin (13-16) and Minnesota (16-15) as Big Ten Conference teams playing as at-large qualifiers.

More: How Purdue women's basketball earned its first Big Ten road victory

Purdue forward Mary Ashley Stevenson (20) handles the basketball as Nebraska forward Natalie Potts (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The WNIT features a 48-team field consisting of 11 automatic qualifiers and 37 at-large bids.

Purdue is led by Big Ten Freshman of the Year Mary Ashley Stevenson (9.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG), along with leading scorers seniors Abbey Ellis (14.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG) and Madison Layden (9.8 PPG, 3.2 RPG), and Big Ten first-team selection Rashunda Jones (8.0 PPG, 2.2 RPG).

More: Aussie native Abbey Ellis creates legacy for Purdue women's basketball

Full brackets, tournament locations and first-round matchups will be announced Monday. Here's a look at the teams Purdue potentially could face.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Madison Layden #33 passes the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Second Round of the Big Ten Tournament at Target Center on March 07, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Automatic qualifiers

Colgate (18-13), Patriot

Grambling (22-9), Southwestern Athletic

Le Moyne (18-13), Northeast

Monmouth (21-9), Coastal Athletic

Niagara (20-13), Metro Athletic

Northern Arizona (25-9), Big Sky

South Carolina Upstate (16-15), Big South

Southern Indiana (24-6), Ohio Valley

Stetson (17-14), Atlantic Sun

UAlbany (25-6), America East

UNC Greensboro (21-11), Southern

Hailey Weaver #11 of the Northwestern Wildcats attempts to block the shot of Abbey Ellis #23 of the Purdue Boilermakers in the First Round of the Big Ten Tournament at Target Center on March 06, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

At-large qualifiers

Boise State (21-13), Mountain West

Bowling Green (16-14), Mid-American

Buffalo (19-13), Mid-American

Butler (14-16), Big East

Central Arkansas (21-11), Atlantic Sun

Charleston (21-9), Colonial

Cincinnati (14-17), Big 12

Duquesne (20-12), Atlantic 10

Eastern Kentucky (22-11), Atlantic Sun

Florida International (20-11), Conference USA

Illinois State (21-11), Missouri Valley

Louisiana-Monroe (19-13), Sun Belt

Montana (22-9), Big Sky

Murray State (20-11), Missouri Valley

North Carolina A&T (20-11), Colonial

North Dakota State (21-11), Summit

Northern Colorado (15-15), Big Sky

Northern Iowa (16-15), Missouri Valley

Old Dominion (22-9), Sun Belt

Oral Roberts (21-10), Summit

Pacific (18-14), West Coast

Providence (13-20), Big East

Purdue (13-18), Big Ten

Purdue Fort Wayne (21-12), Horizon

Saint Louis (16-18), Atlantic 10

South Dakota (21-12), Summit

Southern Miss (18-13), Sun Belt

Stephen F. Austin (22-12), Western Athletic

Troy (19-11), Sun Belt

UAB (18-13), American Athletic

UC Riverside (18-13), Big West

UI-Chicago (18-15), Missouri Valley

UT San Antonio (17-14), American

Vermont (22-11), America East

Wyoming (16-14), Mountain West

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue women's basketball accepts WNIT invitation