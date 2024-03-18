Purdue women's basketball continues postseason, accepts WNIT bid
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue women's basketball is going dancing, just not in the NCAA tournament.
The Boilermakers had their 2024 season extended after accepting an invitation to the 26th annual Women's National Invitational Tournament.
Purdue (13-18) joins Wisconsin (13-16) and Minnesota (16-15) as Big Ten Conference teams playing as at-large qualifiers.
More: How Purdue women's basketball earned its first Big Ten road victory
The WNIT features a 48-team field consisting of 11 automatic qualifiers and 37 at-large bids.
Purdue is led by Big Ten Freshman of the Year Mary Ashley Stevenson (9.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG), along with leading scorers seniors Abbey Ellis (14.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG) and Madison Layden (9.8 PPG, 3.2 RPG), and Big Ten first-team selection Rashunda Jones (8.0 PPG, 2.2 RPG).
More: Aussie native Abbey Ellis creates legacy for Purdue women's basketball
Full brackets, tournament locations and first-round matchups will be announced Monday. Here's a look at the teams Purdue potentially could face.
Automatic qualifiers
Colgate (18-13), Patriot
Grambling (22-9), Southwestern Athletic
Le Moyne (18-13), Northeast
Monmouth (21-9), Coastal Athletic
Niagara (20-13), Metro Athletic
Northern Arizona (25-9), Big Sky
South Carolina Upstate (16-15), Big South
Southern Indiana (24-6), Ohio Valley
Stetson (17-14), Atlantic Sun
UAlbany (25-6), America East
UNC Greensboro (21-11), Southern
At-large qualifiers
Boise State (21-13), Mountain West
Bowling Green (16-14), Mid-American
Buffalo (19-13), Mid-American
Butler (14-16), Big East
Central Arkansas (21-11), Atlantic Sun
Charleston (21-9), Colonial
Cincinnati (14-17), Big 12
Duquesne (20-12), Atlantic 10
Eastern Kentucky (22-11), Atlantic Sun
Florida International (20-11), Conference USA
Illinois State (21-11), Missouri Valley
Louisiana-Monroe (19-13), Sun Belt
Montana (22-9), Big Sky
Murray State (20-11), Missouri Valley
North Carolina A&T (20-11), Colonial
North Dakota State (21-11), Summit
Northern Colorado (15-15), Big Sky
Northern Iowa (16-15), Missouri Valley
Old Dominion (22-9), Sun Belt
Oral Roberts (21-10), Summit
Pacific (18-14), West Coast
Providence (13-20), Big East
Purdue (13-18), Big Ten
Purdue Fort Wayne (21-12), Horizon
Saint Louis (16-18), Atlantic 10
South Dakota (21-12), Summit
Southern Miss (18-13), Sun Belt
Stephen F. Austin (22-12), Western Athletic
Troy (19-11), Sun Belt
UAB (18-13), American Athletic
UC Riverside (18-13), Big West
UI-Chicago (18-15), Missouri Valley
UT San Antonio (17-14), American
Vermont (22-11), America East
Wyoming (16-14), Mountain West
This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue women's basketball accepts WNIT invitation