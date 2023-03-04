Purdue women bow out of Big Ten tournament, await Selection Sunday: 'We belong.'

Iowa guard Molly Davis, right, fouls Purdue guard Jeanae Terry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS — Purdue could have all but secured an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament with an upset of second-seeded Iowa in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals Friday night. And through the first three quarters, the No. 7-seed Boilermakers were within reach of their goal. But a number of missed opportunities earlier in the game — and one major miss to start the fourth — gave way to a commanding fourth quarter for the Hawkeyes, who pulled away for a 69-58 win.

Iowa advances to Saturday's semifinal; Purdue is left to sweat out another Selection Sunday.

"We belong (in the NCAA Tournament). We belong. I think we showed it," coach Katie Gearlds said. "We finished seventh in a really, really tough league that has five teams in the top-16."

"We were unfortunate not to get the two games," she continued, referencing cancellations vs. Campbell and Michigan State. "We won at (Michigan State), so I feel like our NET could be a little bit higher if we get those two games played and we win them. But yeah, I think we showed we belong."

Missed opportunities

After trailing by as many as 11 in the second quarter, the Boilermakers capitalized on an uncharacteristically horrendous 10 minutes by Iowa — 2-for-10 shooting with six turnovers — to remain within striking distance entering the third quarter, before finally pulling ahead with a 9-2 run, bookended by two Cassidy Hardin 3-pointers.

The Boilermakers were doing a very good job keeping the ball away from Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark and were minimizing transition opportunities.

But, Gearlds lamented, there was a stretch shortly thereafter when her team "lost (their) heads for a little bit and Iowa took advantage.

Clark broke free in transition for a 3-point play, then Madison Layden's game-tying jumper was negated by a 7-2 run by the Hawkeyes, who scored a layup and a triple in transition, before C. Czinano knocked down a jumper to push the lead to seven with 3:35 left in the third.

"We were kind of separating ourselves in the way we were really reversing the ball, taking our time, pushing in transition," said Iowa's Monika Czinano, whose team answered Purdue's go-ahead basket with a 10-2 run. "We were just kind of reverting more back to how we know how to play, setting the tone of the game for ourselves."

The Boilermakers, who failed to capitalize on two Iowa turnovers with the margin at five, managed to keep the deficit at five entering the fourth quarter, but the damage was done.

"We just lost our heads for a second," Gearlds repeated. "Lasha Petree, that's her role (to get back in transition) and we took her out for a minute. I'll take responsibility because I didn't communicate who was supposed to do that when she subbed out. That's on me. I've got to do better for my team because they were locked into what we were telling them to do. They believed in what we were trying to tell them to do and they fought their asses off."

A missed layup, a fourth quarter barrage

In a game littered with missed opportunities from both sides, the most damning was by Purdue when Jayla Smith — who hit the winning shot against Wisconsin the night before — missed an open layup that would've cut Iowa's lead to three about a minute into the fourth quarter.

Kate Martin drilled a 3-pointer in transition on the other end, then Caitlin Clark took over. She strung together three straight buckets (a jumper, a layup and a 3-pointer), then finished off the 15-5 run with a 3-pointer off the fast break. Clark's final basket of the night gave Iowa its largest lead of the night at 60-45 with 5:29 remaining and whipped the Hawkeye-infested Target Center into an absolute frenzy.

"I thought we got a pretty clean look, then they got out in transition," Gearlds said. "But I'm super, super proud of our group. We were tough today. We challenged them to be tough, and I thought our group was pretty tough."

Purdue's offense never quite found its rhythm

The Boilermakers shooters were very good in spurts. Following a 6-for-24 start, they hit three of their next five over a stretch midway through the second quarter to cut Iowa's lead to four. They strung together another 3-for-5 spurt to force a 36-all tie, but missed six straight and 11 of their next 12, which allowed Iowa to reclaim the lead and begin pulling away.

Purdue finished 33% from the field and 29% from 3. Smith led the team with 16 points, while Jeanae Terry logged 12 rebounds and five assists. Rickie Woltman accounted for three of the team's nine blocks.

"We could have made the plays," Hardin said. "I think that we're more than capable of knocking down those shots. I don't think it was anything special they did. It just wasn't our day from the outside and we had some layups that didn't fall. It happens."

Conversely, Iowa recovered from a stretch of five consecutive misses between the end of the third and start of the fourth quarters with six straight buckets, then hit nine of its final 12 shots from the field to pull away.

The Hawkeyes, who had 18 points in the paint in the second half, shot 46% from the field, with a 9-for-13 mark in the fourth quarter.

Clark finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a block. Czinano tallied 14 points, while Gabbi Marshall added 11. Kate Martin had five assists and seven rebounds.

