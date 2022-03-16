Purdue vs Yale Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Purdue vs Yale: NCAA Tournament First Round prediction and college basketball game preview.

Purdue vs Yale Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 18

Game Time: 2:00 pm

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

How To Watch: TBS

Records: Purdue (3 seed, 27-7)

Yale (14 seed, 19-11)

Region: East

Why Yale Will Win

There’s not a lot of size or experience, but Yale gets after it defensively.

It does a great job of getting out on three and connecting everyone, and it’s strong enough on the boards to clean up the misses to close out possessions.

The Bulldogs went on a nice run over the second half of the season and won the Ivy League title with a fun win over Princeton.

It’s got the ability to slow things down when needed, every basket seems like it comes off a third pass to the open man, and again, good luck from three against this D.

Purdue’s defense isn’t going to force turnovers for easy points, it gives the ball away way too often, and …

Why Purdue Will Win

Size, size, and more size.

Yale has a few 6-7ish parts who can get on the board, but it doesn’t have anything to deal with the huge Boilermaker bigs.

Yale might get out on the three, but there’s a difference between stopping the Ivys and keeping the fourth-best three-point shooting team in America from hitting its share of shots. And if Purdue misses?

Again, Yale lives on getting the defensive rebound and ending possessions, and that’s not happening in this.

Purdue – because of those big men – led the Big Ten and was second in the nation behind Kentucky in rebounding margin.

Purdue vs Yale: What’s Going To Happen

There won’t be anything pretty about this.

Yale will try to play tough, make the right passes, and keep the scoring low. However, it doesn’t do enough from three to keep up, and it doesn’t have a prayer of hanging with the Boilermakers on the boards.

The Bulldogs will get a few points – Purdue’s D is an issue – but this is a complete Big Ten offense coming off a bad tournament championship performance against Iowa.

One big early run – and several rebounds – should be too much to overcome.

Purdue vs Yale: NCAA Tournament First Round Prediction, Lines

Purdue 77, Yale 59

Line: Purdue -16, o/u: 143

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Purdue vs Yale Must See Rating: 2.5

