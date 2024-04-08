Purdue vs. UConn: Where to watch men's NCAA championship game in Chicago
CHICAGO - Purdue fans in Chicago are getting ready to watch the Boilermakers take on UConn in the 2024 NCAA men's basketball championship game.
No. 1 UConn will meet No. 1 Purdue at 8:20 p.m. CT Monday in Glendale, Arizona.
The Huskies are looking for their second national title in two years after dominating San Diego State 76–59 last year.
RELATED: How the loss of his father drives Evanston native and Purdue guard Lance Jones in the Final Four
Chicago-area Purdue bars are getting ready for the big finale. The Purdue For Life Foundation lists several Chicago-area bars and restaurants where local alumni clubs plan to celebrate the championship.
Head on out to these Purdue bars near you to show your Boilermaker spirit:
Chicago Purdue Bars
Avenue Tap and Kitchen - 3407 North Paulina Avenue
Fireplace Inn - 1448 North Wells Street
Park and Field - 3509 West Fullerton Avenue
Standard Bar and Grill - 1332 North Milwaukee Avenue
Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria - 1419 West Fullerton Avenue
Chicagoland Purdue Bars
Half Day Brewing Company - 200 Village Green, Lincolnshire
Regional Ale Taphouse and Eatery - 1080 US 41, Schererville, Ind.
Byway Brewing Company - 2825 Carlson Drive, Hammond, Ind.
Purdue is working off a major upset in 2023. After they received the No. 1 seed in the East region, they were upset by Farleigh Dickinson, becoming the second men's No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed ever.