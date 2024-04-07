Purdue vs. UConn: Odds set for March Madness NCAA National Championship Game Monday

And then there were two. The 2024 men's NCAA Tournament is down to just two programs from the original field of 68 teams. Seventeen days after the madness began, the Purdue Boilermakers and the Connecticut Huskies will decide who takes home the national championship.

Purdue pulled away in the second half to earn a 63-50 win over NC State and end the Cinderella story of the tournament. UConn took the upper hand late to win 86-72 over Alabama and make their second consecutive national championship game.

One game remains in the 2023-24 men's college basketball season Monday night in Glendale, Arizona. Will it be Purdue's first national title? Or will UConn become the first program in 17 years to repeat as NCAA champions?

Historic finish: Connecticut pulls away from Alabama in Final Four to move one win from repeat title

Here's what the initial odds show:

2024 March Madness: Men's National Championship game odds

The Huskies are the favorites to win the national championship over the Boilermakers, according to DraftKings college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Saturday night.

Spread: UConn (-6)

Moneylines: UConn (-265); Purdue (+215)

Over/under: 147.5

2024 Men's National Championship: UConn-Purdue how to watch

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

Cable: TBS

Streaming: Paramount+

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

The national title game will be broadcast on CBS. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Purdue vs. UConn: Odds for National Championship Game