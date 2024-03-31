Purdue vs. Tennessee: Predictions and odds for Elite Eight March Madness game

Editor's note: Follow all of the men's March Madness action, scores and highlights here with USA TODAY Sports' live coverage.

The 2024 men's NCAA Tournament is on to the Elite Eight with one final game in each region ahead of the Final Four. In the Midwest region, the first three rounds went mostly chalk, setting up an Elite Eight matchup between the No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers and No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers.

Purdue's won each of its games by double digits, the latest coming in a 80-68 win over Gonzaga in the Sweet 16. A year after that surprise loss to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, the Boilermakers look like the second-best team in the tournament behind UConn. They've won by 26 points on average so far.

NCAA men's tournament: Schedule, bracket, TV times on the road to the Final Four

Tennessee's been less dominant but steady in the first three rounds, including an 82-75 win over Creighton in the Sweet 16 to secure the program's second-ever Elite Eight appearance. Guard Dalton Knecht's powering the offense (22.3 points per game in the tournament) to pair with the Elite Eight's best-rated defense by KenPom rankings.

These programs have faced off four times before with Purdue holding a 3-1 advantage. The Boilermakers got the most recent win in the series: 71-67 on Nov. 21, 2023.

March Madness games today: Everything to know about NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight schedule

Purdue vs. Tennessee predictions

Knox News: Tennessee 76, Purdue 74

Mike Wilson writes: "Tennessee didn't have a full strength Zakai Zeigler when it played Purdue in November. It also had a hobbled Tobe Awaka. Those two make a major difference and Tennessee goes to its first Final Four."

Sportsbook Review: Purdue -3

Mike Spector says: "Edey had 23 points and 10 rebounds in the first matchup and lived at the free-throw line, though he made just nine of his 17 attempts. He is too much for the combination of Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Akawa to handle inside, and Purdue has shot 45% or better from 3-point range in its last two games, in large part because of the defensive attention Edey commands. The Boilermakers shredded two solid defenses (Utah State and Gonzaga) for 1.43 and 1.36 points per possession, respectively."

Pete Fiutak writes, "These two played early in the year back in late November. Purdue won 71-67 when hitting just 35% from the field and doing next to nothing from the outside. And how? Again, the Boilermakers can play a little defense, too. But the Tennessee toughness will be the difference down the stretch. Purdue will be terrific early, but the Vols will work their way back and come through on the boards - and slowing down Edey - over the final few minutes."

Rising to the occasion: When it needed it the most, the ACC is thriving in March Madness with three Elite Eight teams

Purdue vs. Tennessee: Odds, spread and lines for men's Elite Eight

The Boilermakers are favorites to defeat the Volunteers in Sunday's Elite Eight matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Saturday.

Spread: Purdue (-3.5)

Moneylines: Purdue (-160); Tennessee (+135)

Over/under: 147.5

How to watch Purdue vs. Tennessee : TV, streaming and schedule

When: Sunday, March 31 at 2:20 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Cable TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch March Madness: Watch all tournament games with a subscription to fuboTV

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Purdue vs. Tennessee game pick, prediction, odds for Elite Eight