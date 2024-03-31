Purdue vs. Tennessee basketball in Elite 8: Score, updates, highlights of NCAA tournament

DETROIT − When late afternoon arrives in downtown Detroit, one fan base will enjoy an unmatched euphoria, while the other will only ask itself why it continues to be among the group of tormented programs that seemingly can't get over the hump.

It's the Midwest Region showdown most hoped would happen, as the Elite Eight descends upon Little Caesars Arena on Easter Sunday: 1-seed Purdue against 2-seed Tennessee, led by coaches Matt Painter and Rick Barnes respectively, both widely seen among the best in their craft other than the fact they've yet to get it done in March.

They meet after 1-seed Purdue rolled to an 80-68 win over 5-seed Gonzaga, and Tennessee used a big second-half run to blitz Creighton, 82-75.

The Boilermakers haven't been to a Final Four since 1980, which is without question the main blemish on Painter's impressive resume as his time in West Lafeyette reaches two decades. Things had reached a fever point before this season after a third-straight loss to a double-digit seed last year: Purdue was shocked by 16-seed Farleigh Dickinson in the opening round in 2023, was knocked off by 15-seed St. Peters the year prior in the Sweet 16, and 13-seed North Texas the year before that in the opening round.

However, if it's possible, Tennessee's March experience has been even more brutal. The Volunteers have never been to a Final Four in program history and prior to this weekend, had only been to the Elite Eight one time (2010) in program history. Meanwhile, Barnes hasn't been to the Final Four since he was with Texas (2003).

There are no secrets with these teams. Purdue wants to play through All-American Zach Edey, but can make you pay from outside with Braden Smith, Lance Jones, Fletcher Loyer and Mason Gillis. Tennessee is led by All-American Dalton Knecht, but has two other elite weapons in point guard Zakai Zeigler and forward Jonas Aidoo.

Something has to give.

Follow live updates and analysis and game highlights below:

