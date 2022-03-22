Purdue vs Saint Peter’s Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Purdue vs Saint Peter’s prediction: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 pick and college basketball game preview.

Purdue vs Saint Peter’s Game Preview, How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 25

Game Time: 7:09 pm

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: CBS

Records: Purdue (3 seed, 29-7)

Saint Peter’s (15 seed, 21-11)

Region: East

Why Saint Peter's Will Win

This Saint Peter’s thing is a cute story and all, but here’s the crazy part about the 15 seed’s improbable run out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament …

It’s legitimately playing great.

It hit 51% from the field against Kentucky – and held tough in overtime when it should’ve been when the big, bad blue blood powerhouse kicked it all in – and it was outstanding defensively against Murray State. It dominated the boards against the Racers and held its own against the Wildcats.

There’s not a whole lot of size, but there’s decent enough depth to keep everyone fresh, and that’s going to mean everything. The Peacocks have been able to hold up down the stretch in the first two games.

Purdue turns the ball over way too much, Saint Peter’s takes the ball away.

Purdue generally loses – 5-5 – when it can’t hit more than 44% of its shots, and Saint Peter’s hasn’t allowed teams to do more than 44% from the field in 14 of the last 15 games.

But …

Why Purdue Will Win

Okay, really. How is Saint Peter’s here?

The defense really is just that good – especially against the three – but Kentucky couldn’t hit enough free throws.

The offense really is just that good from the field – even if it doesn’t quite do enough from three – but it doesn’t have the size up front to deal with Purdue’s versatility.

Murray State’s 6-10 KJ Williams had an awful day in the loss – 2-of-9 with 12 points and just three rebounds – and he’s about it for the Racer size.

Kentucky’s 6-9 Oscar Tshiebwe wore Saint Peter’s as a hat – 30 points and 16 rebounds – but that’s not necessarily a huge Wildcat team.

Purdue has the size inside, the size outside, and there’s more size on the bench ready to step in for a few minutes. Saint Peter’s might be active, but its 6-7 rebounders full of heart now have to deal with the fourth-best rebounding team in the nation.

And it has to deal with …

Purdue vs Saint Peter's: What’s Going To Happen

Saint Peter’s, meet Jaden Ivey.

Mr. Tshiebwe had the most dominant performance the Peacocks will see in the tournament, but Ivey’s steadiness will get the job done for a Purdue team gets its points from a variety of places.

Saint Peter’s can guard the three, but Purdue is fourth in the nation in three-point percentage. If it’s not dropping, it can go inside and be just as effective. If that’s not working, 23 should be able to pick up the slack.

Purdue vs Saint Peter's Prediction: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Lines

Prediction: Purdue 78, Saint Peter’s 63

Line: Purdue -12.5, o/u: 135.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Purdue vs Saint Peter’s Must See Rating: 3.5

