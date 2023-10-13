Purdue vs. Ohio State football: How to watch on Peacock, betting odds, weather
Purdue football hosts No. 3 Ohio State in Big Ten football action.
The Boilermakers (2-4, 1-2) are coming off a loss to Iowa in which they couldn't take advantage of the opposing quarterback's lack of experience because they couldn't protect their own QB. Purdue faces several significant injuries.
Ohio State (5-0, 2-0) ran away from Maryland after trailing early in the third quarter. The Buckeyes' defense is among the top 10 nationally in scoring (allowing 11 points per game) and yardage (272.5). They have explosive receivers in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.
Here's what you should know about Purdue vs. Ohio State football.
Purdue vs. Ohio State start time
Noon ET Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana
What channel is Purdue football on?
TV: Peacock, with Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play), Kyle Rudolph (analysis) and Lewis Johnson (sideline reporting)
Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 203 and 966, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
What are the odds for Purdue vs. Ohio State?
Via BetMGM
Favorite: Ohio State by 19.5 points
Over/under: 48.5 total points
Moneyline: Ohio State -1400, Purdue +800
Purdue football weather
Rain and temperatures in the 50s are forecast Saturday for West Lafayette.
Purdue's key players
Tyrone Tracy Jr. (296 rushing yards, 5.9 per carry, 5 TDs); Devin Mockobee (372 rushing yards, 4.3 per carry, 4 TDs); Hudson Card (63.6% completions, 1,491 passing yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs); Deion Burks (24 catches, 16.5 yards per, 4 TDs); Dillon Thieneman (53 tackles, 3 INTs); Sanoussi Kane (42 tackles, 5 for loss); Kydran Jenkins (6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks).
Ohio State's key players
TreVeyon Henderson (295 rushing yards, 6.7 per carry, 5 TDs); Kyle McCord (65.5% completions, 1,375 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT); Marvin Harrison Jr. (25 catches, 20 yards per, 4 TDs); Emeka Egbuka (22 catches, 13.8 per, 3 TDs); Jayden Fielding (7-of-7 FGs, 22-of-22 PATs); Tommy Eichenberg, 38 tackles).
Purdue football news from IndyStar, JCOnline.com
Ohio State football news from BuckeyesXtra
Purdue football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Time, TV/Result
Sept. 2
vs. Fresno State
Sept. 9
Sept. 16
vs. Syracuse
Sept. 22
vs. Wisconsin
Sept. 30
vs. Illinois
Oct. 7
at Iowa
Oct. 14
vs. Ohio State
Noon, Peacock
Oct. 28
at Nebraska
TBA, TBA
Nov. 4
at Michigan
TBA, TBA
Nov. 11
vs. Minnesota
TBA, TBA
Nov. 18
vs. Northwestern
TBA, TBA
Nov. 25
vs. Indiana
TBA, TBA
Ohio State football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Time, TV/Result
Sept. 2
at Indiana
W, 23-3
Sept. 9
vs. Youngstown State
W, 35-7
Sept. 16
vs. Western Kentucky
W, 63-10
Sept. 23
at Notre Dame
W, 17-14
Oct. 7
vs. Maryland
W, 37-17
Oct. 14
at Purdue
Noon, Peacock
Oct. 21
vs. Penn State
Noon, Fox
Oct. 28
at Wisconsin
TBA, TBA
Nov. 4
at Rutgers
TBA, TBA
Nov. 11
vs. Michigan State
7:30 p.m., NBC
Nov. 18
vs. Minnesota
TBA, TBA
Nov. 25
at Michigan
Noon, Fox
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue vs. Ohio State football TV, streaming, radio, odds, weather