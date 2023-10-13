Purdue vs. Ohio State football: How to watch on Peacock, betting odds, weather

Purdue football hosts No. 3 Ohio State in Big Ten football action.

The Boilermakers (2-4, 1-2) are coming off a loss to Iowa in which they couldn't take advantage of the opposing quarterback's lack of experience because they couldn't protect their own QB. Purdue faces several significant injuries.

Ohio State (5-0, 2-0) ran away from Maryland after trailing early in the third quarter. The Buckeyes' defense is among the top 10 nationally in scoring (allowing 11 points per game) and yardage (272.5). They have explosive receivers in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

Here's what you should know about Purdue vs. Ohio State football.

Purdue vs. Ohio State start time

Noon ET Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana

What channel is Purdue football on?

TV: Peacock, with Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play), Kyle Rudolph (analysis) and Lewis Johnson (sideline reporting)

Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 203 and 966, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

What are the odds for Purdue vs. Ohio State?

Via BetMGM

Favorite: Ohio State by 19.5 points

Over/under: 48.5 total points

Moneyline: Ohio State -1400, Purdue +800

Purdue football weather

Rain and temperatures in the 50s are forecast Saturday for West Lafayette.

Purdue's key players

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (296 rushing yards, 5.9 per carry, 5 TDs); Devin Mockobee (372 rushing yards, 4.3 per carry, 4 TDs); Hudson Card (63.6% completions, 1,491 passing yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs); Deion Burks (24 catches, 16.5 yards per, 4 TDs); Dillon Thieneman (53 tackles, 3 INTs); Sanoussi Kane (42 tackles, 5 for loss); Kydran Jenkins (6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks).

Ohio State's key players

TreVeyon Henderson (295 rushing yards, 6.7 per carry, 5 TDs); Kyle McCord (65.5% completions, 1,375 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT); Marvin Harrison Jr. (25 catches, 20 yards per, 4 TDs); Emeka Egbuka (22 catches, 13.8 per, 3 TDs); Jayden Fielding (7-of-7 FGs, 22-of-22 PATs); Tommy Eichenberg, 38 tackles).

Date Opponent Time, TV/Result Sept. 2 at Indiana W, 23-3 Sept. 9 vs. Youngstown State W, 35-7 Sept. 16 vs. Western Kentucky W, 63-10 Sept. 23 at Notre Dame W, 17-14 Oct. 7 vs. Maryland W, 37-17 Oct. 14 at Purdue Noon, Peacock Oct. 21 vs. Penn State Noon, Fox Oct. 28 at Wisconsin TBA, TBA Nov. 4 at Rutgers TBA, TBA Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State 7:30 p.m., NBC Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota TBA, TBA Nov. 25 at Michigan Noon, Fox

