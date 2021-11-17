Purdue vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Purdue vs Northwestern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Purdue (6-4), Northwestern (3-7)

Purdue vs Northwestern Game Preview

Why Purdue Will Win

The defense is far, far better than it showed against Ohio State.

The Buckeyes have the No. 1 offense in college football in both scoring and yards – they’re doing that against everyone. Purdue still cranked up yards and points in the second half to at least get in some good exercise.

Score just a little bit against Northwestern and it’s over.

The Wildcats are struggling on offense, but the defense is just as big an issue. Purdue doesn’t really run, but it should be able to do it without a problem, and the midrange passing attack should go off.

Why Northwestern Will Win

No, Purdue really doesn’t run the ball.

It’s got the worst running game in the Big Ten – that’s because it throws – and it doesn’t normally bomb away. It comes up with a ton of yards, but it’s all midrange throws – Northwestern’s defense should be able to handle that a wee bit.

As much as the Wildcats are struggling, that’s partly because they’ve faced Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, and Michigan over the last month. Purdue has a defense, but the Northwestern passing game is just good enough to keep things moving and control the tempo of the game.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s like a bowl game for Northwestern. It’s actually more like a staycation for the 3-7 Wildcats, making the trip down the road to play in Wrigley Field for a quirky game that might be just the type of strange setting to throw Purdue off a tad.

The Boilermaker offense should be able to keep the offense going well enough – it’s been over 200 passing yards in every game – to make Northwestern press.

Northwestern needs Purdue to implode, and that’s not going to happen.

Purdue vs Northwestern Prediction, Lines

Purdue 30, Northwestern 17

Line: Purdue -11, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

