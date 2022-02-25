Purdue vs Michigan State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 26

Purdue vs Michigan State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 26

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Purdue (24-4), Michigan State (18-9)

Purdue vs Michigan State Game Preview

Why Purdue Will Win

Purdue is playing well and Michigan State isn’t.

Purdue has one its last three games and nine of its last ten by shooting great, hitting from three, and it’s coming up with a whole lot of defense against the three. The formula is working great – it’s the second-best three-point shooting team in college basketball and it’s No. 3 overall.

On the flip side, Michigan State isn’t consistent enough, the offense stalled on the road against Iowa, and there aren’t even any manufactured opportunities to get to the free throw line.

Losing five of the last six games, the Spartans don’t have any mojo.

Why Michigan State Will Win

For all of Michigan State’s problems, the shooting isn’t that horrible.

It’s making 45% of its shots – the Iowa game notwithstanding – and the defense is blocking enough shots and doing a good enough job to keep teams from going off.

There are too many fouls and the rebounding isn’t good enough considering hitting the boards is what the Spartans do, but the offense should be able to move the ball around against a Purdue defense that doesn’t come up with any steals and doesn’t come up with any turnovers.

What’s Going To Happen

Okay, Michigan State. This is it.

With road games at Michigan and Ohio State up next before closing out at home against Maryland, there’s a big, big problem if the Spartans close out February with a loss.

Purdue will keep the misery going.

The Boilermakers are shooting too well, they’re getting the free throws the Spartans aren’t, and they’re playing with a whole lot of confidence.

Story continues

It wouldn’t be insane to think Michigan State might rise up and rock against Purdue like Michigan did a few weeks ago, but it’s not playing like it has the ability to do it.

Purdue vs Michigan State Prediction, Lines

Purdue 73, Michigan State 69

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

