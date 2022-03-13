Purdue vs Iowa Prediction, Game Preview: Big Ten Championship

Purdue vs Iowa prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, March 13

Purdue vs Iowa Game Preview, Big Ten Championship How To Watch

Date: Sunday, March 13

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Purdue (25-9), Iowa (27-6)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Why Iowa Will Win

This team just can’t be put away.

Illinois managed to do it last week at home, and Michigan was dominant from the field in mid-February, but that’s been it ever since February started.

The Hawkeyes might not play enough D, but the offense scores, keeps scoring, and as Indiana found out, it produces the occasional miracle from the outside, too.

Purdue has been great, but the defense isn’t going to do anything to screw up the Hawkeye backcourt that moves the ball around too easily. If the Iowa offense is on, good luck.

Don’t bother applying if you’re not prepared to play in the 80s if the Hawkeye threes are falling, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Purdue Will Win

Purdue can do that.

Iowa might be brilliant at avoiding turnovers and it might be among the best teams in America at coming up with the extra pass for an easy basket, but Purdue led the Big Ten in assists which is why it’s dominant from the field.

Yeah, Purdue is one of those teams that can keep up the past, and it does by hitting close to 50% from the field and owning the boards when it’s not on.

How did it get by Michigan State? It outrebounded the team that needed to win on the boards, and it made up for a slightly off day from the field – at least for this offense – by forcing its way to the free throw line.

In this, it helps that Iowa’s defense gives up points almost as quickly as the offense puts them on the board, just like …

– Conference Championship Game Previews, Predictions

Purdue vs Iowa: What’s Going To Happen

It was late January – which might have been 20 years ago in a college basketball season – but Purdue didn’t have a problem in the meeting with the Hawkeyes on the road.

Story continues

Iowa’s defense forces mistakes, but it’s not good enough from the field to hold down the versatile Boilermakers.

Purdue would prefer to play this in the 60s, but it’s about to crank up the production inside and out – it hit 61% from the field in the win over the Hawkeyes including 13 threes – to hold off the Iowa offensive onslaught of a second half run.

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Purdue vs Iowa: Big Ten Championship Prediction, Lines

Purdue 77, Iowa 73

Line: Purdue -2, o/u: 148

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Purdue vs Iowa Must See Rating: 5

5: That first tip on Thursday

1: Whining about your bubble bursting

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1