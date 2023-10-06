Purdue vs. Iowa football: How to watch on Peacock, betting odds, weather

Purdue football visits Iowa in a Big Ten West matchup, with both teams coming off victories.

Purdue (2-3, 1-1) had its best game of the season last weekend, beating Illinois 44-19. Running backs Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Mockobee and Dylan Downing have provided balance to an offense led by quarterback Hudson Card. The Boilermakers' defense ranks low in many Big Ten categories.

Iowa (4-1, 1-1) beat Michigan State 26-16 but lost starting quarterback Cade McNamara to a season-ending knee injury. Deacon Hill, who got his first meaningful college snaps last week, takes over. The Hawkeyes struggle offensively but excel on defense and special teams.

Here's what you should know about Purdue vs. Iowa football.

Purdue vs. Iowa start time today

3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

What channel is Purdue football on today?

TV: Peacock, with Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analysis)

Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 85, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

What are the odds for Purdue vs. Iowa?

Favorite: Iowa by 2.5 points, according to BetMGM

Over/under: 38.5 total points

Moneyline: Iowa -140, Purdue +115

Purdue football weather

Sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s are forecast for Saturday in Iowa City.

More: Purdue to face Iowa, which has lost its quarterback

Purdue's key players

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (288 rushing yards, 6.3 per carry, 5 TDs; 1 kickoff return for TD); Devin Mockobee (283 rushing yards, 4.2 yards per carry, 3 TDs); Hudson Card (63.8% completions, 1,244 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 3 rushing TDs); Dillon Thieneman (9.0 tackles per game); Sanoussi Kane (6.6 tackles per game); Kydran Jenkins (6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks).

Iowa's key players

Leshon Williams (211 rushing yards); Deacon Hill (42.9% completions, 164 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT); Erick All (14 catches, 183 yards, 2 TDs); Jay Higgins 12.4 tackles per game (most in Big Ten); Nick Johnson (9.2 tackles per game); Cooper DeJean (6 tackles per game, 1 INT, 1 punt return TD); Drew Stevens (8-of-9 FGs, 11-of-11 PATs); Tory Taylor (48.2 yards per punt).

Purdue football schedule 2023

Iowa football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Time, TV/Result Sept. 2 vs. Utah State W, 24-14 Sept. 9 at Iowa State W, 20-13 Sept. 16 vs. Western Michigan W, 41-10 Sept. 22 at Penn State L, 31-0 Sept. 30 vs. Michigan State W, 26-16 Oct. 7 vs. Purdue 3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock Oct. 14 at Wisconsin 4 p.m., Fox Oct. 21 vs. Minnesota TBA, TBA Nov. 4 vs. Northwestern (at Wrigley Field) TBA, TBA Nov. 11 vs. Rutgers TBA, TBA Nov. 18 vs. Illinois TBA, TBA Nov. 24 (Fri.) at Nebraska noon, CBS

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue vs. Iowa football TV, streaming, radio, odds, weather