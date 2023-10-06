Purdue vs. Iowa football: How to watch on Peacock, betting odds, weather
Purdue football visits Iowa in a Big Ten West matchup, with both teams coming off victories.
Purdue (2-3, 1-1) had its best game of the season last weekend, beating Illinois 44-19. Running backs Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Mockobee and Dylan Downing have provided balance to an offense led by quarterback Hudson Card. The Boilermakers' defense ranks low in many Big Ten categories.
Iowa (4-1, 1-1) beat Michigan State 26-16 but lost starting quarterback Cade McNamara to a season-ending knee injury. Deacon Hill, who got his first meaningful college snaps last week, takes over. The Hawkeyes struggle offensively but excel on defense and special teams.
Here's what you should know about Purdue vs. Iowa football.
Purdue vs. Iowa start time today
3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
What channel is Purdue football on today?
TV: Peacock, with Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analysis)
Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 85, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
What are the odds for Purdue vs. Iowa?
Favorite: Iowa by 2.5 points, according to BetMGM
Over/under: 38.5 total points
Moneyline: Iowa -140, Purdue +115
Purdue football weather
Sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s are forecast for Saturday in Iowa City.
More: Purdue to face Iowa, which has lost its quarterback
Purdue's key players
Tyrone Tracy Jr. (288 rushing yards, 6.3 per carry, 5 TDs; 1 kickoff return for TD); Devin Mockobee (283 rushing yards, 4.2 yards per carry, 3 TDs); Hudson Card (63.8% completions, 1,244 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 3 rushing TDs); Dillon Thieneman (9.0 tackles per game); Sanoussi Kane (6.6 tackles per game); Kydran Jenkins (6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks).
Iowa's key players
Leshon Williams (211 rushing yards); Deacon Hill (42.9% completions, 164 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT); Erick All (14 catches, 183 yards, 2 TDs); Jay Higgins 12.4 tackles per game (most in Big Ten); Nick Johnson (9.2 tackles per game); Cooper DeJean (6 tackles per game, 1 INT, 1 punt return TD); Drew Stevens (8-of-9 FGs, 11-of-11 PATs); Tory Taylor (48.2 yards per punt).
Purdue football news from IndyStar, JCOnline.com
Iowa football news from HawkCentral.com
Purdue football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Time, TV/Result
Sept. 2
vs. Fresno State
Sept. 9
Sept. 16
vs. Syracuse
Sept. 22
vs. Wisconsin
Sept. 30
vs. Illinois
Oct. 7
at Iowa
3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock
Oct. 14
vs. Ohio State
Noon, Peacock
Oct. 28
at Nebraska
TBA, TBA
Nov. 4
at Michigan
TBA, TBA
Nov. 11
vs. Minnesota
TBA, TBA
Nov. 18
vs. Northwestern
TBA, TBA
Nov. 25
vs. Indiana
TBA, TBA
Iowa football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Time, TV/Result
Sept. 2
vs. Utah State
W, 24-14
Sept. 9
at Iowa State
W, 20-13
Sept. 16
vs. Western Michigan
W, 41-10
Sept. 22
at Penn State
L, 31-0
Sept. 30
vs. Michigan State
W, 26-16
Oct. 7
vs. Purdue
3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock
Oct. 14
at Wisconsin
4 p.m., Fox
Oct. 21
vs. Minnesota
TBA, TBA
Nov. 4
vs. Northwestern (at Wrigley Field)
TBA, TBA
Nov. 11
vs. Rutgers
TBA, TBA
Nov. 18
vs. Illinois
TBA, TBA
Nov. 24 (Fri.)
at Nebraska
noon, CBS
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue vs. Iowa football TV, streaming, radio, odds, weather