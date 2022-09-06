Purdue vs Indiana State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Purdue vs Indiana State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Purdue (0-1), Indiana State (1-0)

Purdue vs Indiana State Game Preview

Why Indiana State Will Win

The Sycamores were able to get over a ton of mistakes to slip past North Alabama 17-14 in overtime to start the season off with a win. The defense was fantastic, the front didn’t allow a thing against the run, and there were plenty of plays behind the line to be disruptive.

Purdue’s defense was terrific in the loss to Penn State right up until the very end. ISU QB Gavin Screws has to get hot early and take advantage of a Boilermaker team that might not be 100% focused after the brutal loss.

However …

Why Purdue Will Win

Purdue should be able to do whatever it wants.

This is the game to test a few things out. The offense will work with the running attack a bit, it’ll get the timing down a bit better with a passing game that couldn’t quite click when it absolutely had to, and the D will take care of the rest.

Indiana State couldn’t get the offense going against North Alabama. It’s going to be a grind to keep the chains moving, be shocked if the running attack gets anywhere near 100 yards, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Purdue will try to erase the Penn State collapse on the first few drives.

It’ll be a good start, the defense will live behind the Indiana State line, and there won’t be any drama after the first quarter. Purdue won’t make this a total wipeout – the Sycamore defense is good enough to hold up for stretches – but the offense won’t be able to take advantage of the opportunities.

Indiana State won’t get two takeaways and 14 penalties like it came up with against North Alabama.

Purdue vs Indiana State Prediction, Line

Purdue 41, Indiana State 7

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

ATS Confidence out of 5: TBA

Purdue vs Indiana State Must See Rating (out of 5): 1

