Purdue vs Indiana prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

Purdue vs Indiana Prediction Game Preview

Purdue vs Indiana How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Purdue (7-4), Indiana (4-7)

Why Purdue Will Win

The Indiana passing game isn’t working.

Dexter Williams is a dangerous all-around playmaker, and he proved he could lead the team to a win with a stunning 39-31 thriller at Michigan State last week, but he completed just 8-of-26 passes for 138 yards over the last two games.

Purdue has enough of a run defense to hold up.

It’s not a brick wall, but now it knows what it’s looking for when Williams takes off – the linebacking corps should keep him relatively contained.

IU beat the Spartans with 257 rushing yards and four scores – no one hasn’t come all that close to 200 rushing yards on the Boilermaker D.

That, and the Indiana defense is still the Indiana defense – it gave up close to 1,700 yards of total offense over the last three weeks.

Why Indiana Will Win

The running game really was good against Michigan State.

No, Williams didn’t do anything down the field, but the offense roared back in the second half, the defense came up big in overtime, and again, the ground attack – Williams ran for 86 yards and Shaun Shivers ran for 115.

No, the offense still doesn’t control the clock – it only had the ball for 23:27 last week – and no, the team still isn’t that great on third downs, but if it could bend without doing a lot of breaking against Michigan State, it can do that against Purdue.

The Boilermakers aren’t going to come up with too many big things in the backfield, there aren’t a ton of passes down the field in the pass-friendly offense, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Purdue will clamp down enough to get the Old Oaken Bucket for the fourth time in the last five tries.

It was a crazy collapse by Michigan State against IU. Before that, the Hoosiers had a hard time getting past 17 points, and it’s going to have a hard time coming up with explosive offensive plays to do more than that.

However, Indiana hasn’t turned it over in two weeks. It will run just enough to be okay, but Purdue will have the ball for 35 minutes and won’t crash like the Spartans did.

Purdue vs Indiana Prediction, Line

Purdue 34, Indiana 23

Line:Purdue -10.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Purdue vs Indiana Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

