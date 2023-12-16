Purdue vs. Arizona player ratings: Sizzling sophomore backcourt keys Boilers' KO of No. 1

It looked like it was going to be a runaway in the first half, but No. 1 Arizona wouldn't go down without a fight. No. 4 Purdue leaned into its sizzling backcourt and held on for a 92-84 win Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the Indy Classic.

Purdue picked up its first win over an AP No. 1 since Nov. 25, 2000 vs. ... Arizona. Go figure.

Player ratings on a scale of 1 to 10.

STARTERS

∎ Zach Edey — He had a quiet (relative) first half with 9 points and 3 rebounds, but in the second half when Purdue needed him most, he stepped up. After an Arizona 11-0 run, Edey hit four free throws to stem the tide and scored eight straight points when no no other Boilermaker could score. He finished with 22 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and was a team-high +/- of +15. Rating: 7.5

∎ Trey Kaufman-Renn — He had an early putback and did some strong work on the offensive glass (four of his six rebounds came off Boilers' misses). He showed off some nice post moves, including a shimmy and finish, but there wasn't enough of it. In the second half, Mason Gillis was the preferred option at the 4. Rating: 5.5

Dec 16, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) celebrates after making a three-point basket against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

∎ Fletcher Loyer — He was absolutely on fire in the first half, scoring 18 points in 17 minutes, including nailing four 3s. It was more than scoring, too, as Loyer was a pest on defense, producing four steals in the first half. He finished matching his season-high of 27 points (vs. Tennessee) and also drew a few offensive fouls. Rating: 9.5

∎ Lance Jones — A quiet night for the SIU transfer, as he struggled 1-of-6 from behind the arc, but he drilled a 3 when Arizona was pushing that helped keep the Wildcats at arm's length. He added four assists and two steals. Rating: 5.0

∎ Braden Smith — Smith was almost equally as potent as Loyer. The former Westfield star scored 14 first-half points and set the tempo. He showed off his pull-up jumper, 3-point stroke and had a nice up-and-under layup in the game's opening 20 minutes. He hit back-to-back 3s to push Purdue's lead to 49-36. He was back at in the second half, showing off a lethal mid-range game. He finished with 26 points, with four 3s including a dagger off a nice two-man game with him and Edey late to give Purdue an eight-point cushion. Rating: 9.0

BENCH

∎ Mason Gillis — He did some of the glue stuff he's known for. He poked a ball loose for a steal and finishes the sequence with an easy bucket in the first half (his only bucket). He played 13 minutes in the second half with Matt Painter preferring Gillis to TKR in crunch time. He added three rebounds and three assists. Rating: 6.0

∎ Ethan Morton — He went scoreless for the eight-straight game and was a team-worst -6 in +/-. He did have three rebounds and an assist and got some late run with Jones in some foul trouble. Rating: 5.0

∎ Caleb Furst — Furst had a nice follow jam off a Jones missed 3 in the first half (his only bucket), but had a relatively quiet eight-minute shift. To be fair, he produced 50% of Purdue's bench points Saturday. Rating: 5.0

∎ Cam Heide — Grabbed one rebound in seven minutes. Rating: N/A

∎ Myles Colvin — Grabbed one rebound in four minutes. Rating: N/A

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball: Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith shoot down Arizona