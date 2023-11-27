Purdue volleyball coach Dave Shondell on NCAA tournament draw
Purdue volleyball coach Dave Shondell on NCAA tournament draw
Purdue volleyball coach Dave Shondell on NCAA tournament draw
Frank Reich went 1-10 in 11 games with the Panthers.
Rivalry Week delivered as always, but with the College Football Playoff expanding and the Pac-12 disbanding, this annual tradition will never be the same.
Baylor went 12-2 and won the Big 12 championship in 2021 but has struggled mightily over the past two seasons.
Leonard's cleared waivers and is rumored to be targeted as a free agent by multiple contenders.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the biggest games that took place during college football rivalry week including Michigan’s win over Ohio State and Alabama’s last-second heroics over Auburn.
Mike Elko will be making a return to Texas A&M.
The Chiefs appeared to be in trouble early Sunday before pressing the throttle against the Raiders.
Mississippi State is expected to hire Lebby to be its next football coach.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
In the end, Michigan didn't need Jim Harbaugh on the sideline to beat Ohio State again. It had Moore, and that was more than enough.
Michigan State has found its new head football coach.
Andy Cole held the record previously by reaching 50 goals in 65 Premier League games.
After the injury, teammate Jevon Holland blamed New York's turf.
Teams are starting to clinch spots in the NBA in-season tournament.
As always, the Cowboys are the NFL's greatest draw.
Ohio State fans will be furious if Ryan Day loses a third straight game to Michigan, and emotion will trump all reason.
This will be the third straight game Higgins misses for the Bengals with a hamstring injury.
The Commanders have allowed 76 points in their last two games.
Marquette vs. Purdue is a great Maui Invitational title game.
Purdy wasn’t perfect or as clean as in the 49ers’ prior game. But his impact was greater than his box score suggests. And Purdy’s under-the-radar contributions can change the 49ers’ calculus against the Eagles.