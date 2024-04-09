Purdue-UConn 'March Madness Live' predictions: Here's who picked Boilermakers, Huskies

It's the heavyweight matchup all college basketball fans were hoping for three weeks ago on Selection Sunday.

Purdue vs UConn and Zach Edey vs Donovan Clingan.

For just the 10th time in the NCAA Tournament, two 1 seeds will go head to head in the national title game looking to make that "One Shining Moment" of cutting down the nets. Naturally, it received a heavy UConn selection on the March Madness pregame show amongst former Auburn and NBA forward Charles Barkley, former Villanova and two-time national champion coach Jay Wright, and the rest of the cast.

UConn has been the dominant team all postseason — including its Big East Tournament title run — as its star-studded depth of Tristen Newton, Clingan, Cam Spencer and Stephon Castle have helped Dan Hurley's Huskies take down each of their five opponents in March Madness with ease.

As for Purdue, Matt Painter's squad looks to accomplish the inevitable of taking down the mighty Huskies and become just the second team in tournament history to go from losing to a 16-seed the year prior to national champions. Led by Edey, the Boilermakers are also looking to make program history with their first NCAA Tournament title behind its 3-point shooting and defense.

Here's who the March Madness pregame crew picked between Purdue and UConn, including Barkley, Wright and more:

Purdue-UConn predictions on March Madness pregame show: Who Charles Barkley, Jay Wright, Kenny Smith pick:

Charles Barkley : UConn

Jay Wright: UConn

Kenny Smith: UConn

Clark Kellogg: UConn

