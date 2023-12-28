Purdue transfer DE/OLB Nic Scourton has strong interest in Colorado, per report

Purdue transfer defensive end/outside linebacker Nic Scourton is quickly narrowing down his top options in the portal.

Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Scourton has plans to visit both Florida State and Louisville, but he’s also “strongly considering” Texas A&M, Missouri, Georgia and Colorado.

Scourton, who was formerly known as Nic Caraway, led the Big Ten in sacks this past season with 10. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound sophomore also had 15 TFLs in 11 games played.

Earlier this week, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders posted on X that he’s still looking for another pass rusher out of the portal, so there should be mutual interest between the Buffs and Scourton.

Here’s how social media has reacted to the Scourton sweepstakes:

Purdue ⭐️ Transfer Nic Scourton is strongly considering Colorado along with others like Georgia and Mizzou according to @BruceFeldmanCFB ! Would be a huge add #SkoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/81kidMEc2x — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) December 28, 2023

Purdue transfer and Big Ten sack leader Nic Scourton is reportedly strongly considering Colorado. #cubuffs https://t.co/02aGoqO8sB — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) December 28, 2023

TRENDING: Purdue’s Nic Scourton, the Big Ten’s sack leader, evidently plans to visit #FSU and #Louisville. He is also very much considering #TAMU, #Mizzou, #Colorado and #Georgia (via Bruce Feldman). He had over 10 sacks last year, and was easily the best player on the #Purdue… pic.twitter.com/kX4amlqTi7 — Recruits CFB (@recruits_cfb) December 28, 2023

If we can get Nic Scourton the DL takes a major Leap for Pass Rushing 2 major threats! Rotation would be 🔥🔥🔥🔥

🦬 #UpTheSkoo🦬 https://t.co/ZjkdYLE4Ii — Mad Titan Gaming-UpTheSkoo-LegendaryBoys4Life (@Bill_Kushinton) December 28, 2023

Nic Scourton & AJ Harris for the Buffs ! 🙏🏾 #SkoBuffs🦬 https://t.co/PFbG8qAA0e — KeepItRealBuffs (@keepitbuffs) December 28, 2023

If #NicScourton becomes a #buffs just give the big 12 championship to #Colorado — Dj Stevie Dee (@deejaysteviedee) December 27, 2023

Nic Scourton is a guy you get em what he needs if your CU. Guy like that can completely help transform this defense. If CU is serious about going to the playoffs for real, then you get that man. Whatever it takes. @5430Foundation @DeionSanders @theyoungcoach @alexysmakenziee https://t.co/tXSwhdYfw3 — My Truth is Undeniable (@BeAfraidOfTruth) December 27, 2023

Nic Scourton !!! Make it happen https://t.co/kfD38K8uso — Scammy Sosa 🖤 (@BandUpRobo_) December 26, 2023

Nic Scourton in the portal…. Colorado gets him and the CFP is very realistic… They’ll have NFL Talent at every level — Lymon (@FrankCorleonee) December 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire