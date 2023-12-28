Advertisement

Purdue transfer DE/OLB Nic Scourton has strong interest in Colorado, per report

Jack Carlough
·2 min read
Purdue transfer defensive end/outside linebacker Nic Scourton is quickly narrowing down his top options in the portal.

Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Scourton has plans to visit both Florida State and Louisville, but he’s also “strongly considering” Texas A&M, Missouri, Georgia and Colorado.

Scourton, who was formerly known as Nic Caraway, led the Big Ten in sacks this past season with 10. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound sophomore also had 15 TFLs in 11 games played.

Earlier this week, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders posted on X that he’s still looking for another pass rusher out of the portal, so there should be mutual interest between the Buffs and Scourton.

Here’s how social media has reacted to the Scourton sweepstakes:

